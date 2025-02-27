Diddy's Alleged Sex Worker Wants To Work With Feds In His Criminal Case

The anonymous male sex worker who recently filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy says he's willing to cooperate with federal prosecutors in the criminal case that the Bad Boy mogul is facing. The alleged victim's attorneys, Eric M. Baum and Adriana Alcalde, told TMZ in a statement: "Our client is willing to cooperate with federal prosecutors in connection with the Diddy criminal case. It seems like this situation with our client is the pattern known as a 'Freak Off' described by the U.S. Attorney."

In his lawsuit, the "John Doe" claims Diddy allegedly flew him out to New York City to have sex with him and a female partner at the InterContinental Hotel. During the alleged encounter, the sex worker says Diddy allegedly drugged him and anally sodomized him. Diddy's legal team denied the allegations in a statement provided to TMZ. They wrote: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images.

Diddy is currently behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's repeatedly denied the allegations and has pleaded not guilty ahead of his May 5th trial date. He isn't the only member of his family facing legal trouble either after Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes filed a lawsuit against Janice Combs, earlier this week.