Diddy & Justin Combs Sued For Allegedly Orchestrating Gang Rape

BY Caroline Fisher 413 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Justin Combs Sued Hip Hop News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, Christian Casey Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Diddy is facing yet another legal issue as his federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial nears its end.

Diddy is dealing with no shortage of legal problems these days, and it looks like one more was just added to his plate. According to TMZ, the mogul and his 31-year-old son Justin Dior Combs have been hit with a new lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, a woman alleges that the father-son duo lured her to Los Angeles with the promise of kicking off her career in entertainment. When she arrived, however, she alleges that she was subjected to something else entirely. She's being represented by lawyer Tony Buzbee.

Allegedly, Justin and the woman first connected on Snapchat back in 2017, and she eventually began sending him revealing photos. She alleges that once she sent these photos, he offered to fly her out for the weekend, and she agreed.

Read More: Diddy Trial Prosecutors Break Down How Jurors Can Convict Him Of Sex Trafficking

Diddy Allegations
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Tori Schneider / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allegedly, she was picked up by a driver once she landed in Los Angeles then brought to a home in Beverly Hills. The woman alleges that the day after she arrived, she was offered liquor and marijuana. She suspected the marijuana could have allegedly been laced based on how it made her feel. Allegedly, Justin then made her take multiple "poppers."

Three men then allegedly showed up at the house in masquerade masks. The woman alleges that one of the men, who Justin allegedly referred to as "Pops," was Diddy. From there, she was allegedly taken upstairs to a bedroom and told "You better let this happen. Or else." Allegedly, the three men then sexually assaulted her from that night into the next day.

Diddy's legal team has since denied the allegations in a statement, per TMZ. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor," it reads. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

Read More: Diddy Prosecutors Explain How Jury Can Convict Him Of Racketeering

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy's Alleged Sex Worker Wants To Work With Feds In His Criminal Case 1.6K
2005 Orange Bowl Music Diddy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Underage Girl In New Anonymous Lawsuit 2.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.7K
Jane Throwing Bracelet Diddy Hip Hop News Music “Jane” Recalls Throwing Bracelet At Diddy After Refusing Alleged Freak Off 821