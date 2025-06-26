Diddy is dealing with no shortage of legal problems these days, and it looks like one more was just added to his plate. According to TMZ, the mogul and his 31-year-old son Justin Dior Combs have been hit with a new lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, a woman alleges that the father-son duo lured her to Los Angeles with the promise of kicking off her career in entertainment. When she arrived, however, she alleges that she was subjected to something else entirely. She's being represented by lawyer Tony Buzbee.

Allegedly, Justin and the woman first connected on Snapchat back in 2017, and she eventually began sending him revealing photos. She alleges that once she sent these photos, he offered to fly her out for the weekend, and she agreed.

Diddy Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Tori Schneider / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allegedly, she was picked up by a driver once she landed in Los Angeles then brought to a home in Beverly Hills. The woman alleges that the day after she arrived, she was offered liquor and marijuana. She suspected the marijuana could have allegedly been laced based on how it made her feel. Allegedly, Justin then made her take multiple "poppers."

Three men then allegedly showed up at the house in masquerade masks. The woman alleges that one of the men, who Justin allegedly referred to as "Pops," was Diddy. From there, she was allegedly taken upstairs to a bedroom and told "You better let this happen. Or else." Allegedly, the three men then sexually assaulted her from that night into the next day.

Diddy's legal team has since denied the allegations in a statement, per TMZ. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor," it reads. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."