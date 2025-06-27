Woman Asks Justin Combs To Urinate On Her As He Leaves Diddy Trial

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Justin Combs arrives for the afternoon session during Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 15, 2025 in New York City. R&amp;B singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, is testifying possibly through tomorrow, as the prosecution's witness. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Diddy's family members, including six of his seven children, have been present in court to support him throughout his federal trial.

Diddy's trial is nearing its end, and today, the defense is expected to make their closing argument. The Bad Boy founder is facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could end up serving a lengthy prison sentence. His family, including six of his seven children, have consistently showed up to support him amid his legal battle. Recently, they were even spotted leaving the courthouse while an onlooker made some egregious remarks directed at one of the mogul's sons, Justin.

In a clip shared by The Art Of Dialogue, the onlooker repeatedly asks him for a kiss, tells him she wants him to urinate on her, and mentions baby oil. Justin and the rest of the family remained silent throughout the bizarre encounter, wearing neutral expressions as they got into their vehicle.

This is far from the first time they've experienced something like this since their father's arrest. It appears that at this point, they're unfazed.

Read More: Diddy Reportedly Looked Sad During His Trial's Explosive Closing Arguments

Diddy Trial Day 33

Justin is also currently dealing with some legal issues of his own. Earlier this week, he and Diddy were both sued. In the lawsuit, a woman alleges that she was lured to Los Angeles by the father-son duo.

Allegedly, she was given drugs shortly into her trip, which she suspects could have allegedly been laced. Three masked men then allegedly arrived and took her to a bedroom. She alleges that one of them was Diddy, and alleges that they all sexually assaulted her. His legal team has since denied the allegations in a statement.

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor," it reads. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

Read More: Kanye West & King Combs Team Up On Seven-Track EP "NEVER STOP"

