Diddy's trial is nearing its end, and today, the defense is expected to make their closing argument. The Bad Boy founder is facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could end up serving a lengthy prison sentence. His family, including six of his seven children, have consistently showed up to support him amid his legal battle. Recently, they were even spotted leaving the courthouse while an onlooker made some egregious remarks directed at one of the mogul's sons, Justin.

In a clip shared by The Art Of Dialogue, the onlooker repeatedly asks him for a kiss, tells him she wants him to urinate on her, and mentions baby oil. Justin and the rest of the family remained silent throughout the bizarre encounter, wearing neutral expressions as they got into their vehicle.

This is far from the first time they've experienced something like this since their father's arrest. It appears that at this point, they're unfazed.

Diddy Trial Day 33

Justin is also currently dealing with some legal issues of his own. Earlier this week, he and Diddy were both sued. In the lawsuit, a woman alleges that she was lured to Los Angeles by the father-son duo.

Allegedly, she was given drugs shortly into her trip, which she suspects could have allegedly been laced. Three masked men then allegedly arrived and took her to a bedroom. She alleges that one of them was Diddy, and alleges that they all sexually assaulted her. His legal team has since denied the allegations in a statement.