Justin Combs & Cuba Gooding Jr. Finally Get Out Of Lil Rod's Lawsuit Against Diddy

BY Cole Blake 954 Views
Shaq's Fun House
MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Combs perform onstage during Shaq's Fun House at Mana Wynwood Convention Center on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
The update on Lil Rod's lawsuit comes as Diddy's criminal trial kicked off in New York City on Monday morning.

Justin Combs and Cuba Gooding Jr. are both finally in the clear regarding Lil Rod’s bombshell civil lawsuit against Diddy. A judge dismissed them from the case after several missed service deadlines and procedural missteps, according to a new report from AllHipHop.

In the lawsuit, Rod accused Gooding Jr. of allegedly sexually assaulting him on a yacht rented by Diddy in January 2023. He added the allegation in a further amendment to his original lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul. As for Justin Combs, he accused the 31-year-old son of Diddy of being involved in the entire alleged sex trafficking operation.

Cuba Gooding Jr. previously denied the allegations during an appearance on Patrick Bet-David’s The PBD Podcast, as caught by Page Six. “That’s the craziest thing,” he said. “I wake up in the morning. I turn on the ‘Today’ show [and hear] ‘Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. …’ Excuse me! You pull me into this?” He noted that he had only hung out with Diddy “two or three times,” adding: “That was it, but this guy who’s suing him, is going after the money … I’m sure. And by the way, I don’t know P. Diddy’s life. I don’t know what he’s going through. We were acquaintances."

Diddy's Criminal Trial

The update on Lil Rod's lawsuit comes as Diddy's criminal trial kicked off on Monday. It began with jury selection, which will continue throughout the week as both sides attempt to narrow down the pool to 18 jurors, including 6 alternates.

As of Wednesday morning, TMZ reports that there are a total of 35 people in the pool. On Tuesday alone, they added 16 more potential jurors made up of: "5 white men, 4 Black men, 3 Black women, 2 white women, 1 Latino man and 1 woman whose ethnicity isn't clear."

Diddy has been behind bars since authorities arrested him on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering back in September of last year. Following jury selection, the trial will continue with opening statements on Monday, May 12th.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
