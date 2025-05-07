Diddy & Prosecutors Have Added Mostly Men To Pool Of 35 Potential Jurors

The process of jury selection is finally making some progress in Diddy's criminal trial ahead of opening statements, next week.

Diddy's defense team as well as federal prosecutors have added 16 more potential jurors to the pool, according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet explains that the two sides now have a total of 35 people in the pool with the breakdown of the new selections being: "5 white men, 4 Black men, 3 Black women, 2 white women, 1 Latino man and 1 woman whose ethnicity isn't clear."

Interestingly, one of the potential jurors admitted to having seen the infamous 2016 video of Diddy appearing to hit Cassie at a hotel. He described the Bad Boy mogul as looking "angry and hostile and entitled." Regardless, the judge still decided against excusing him with no objections.

Jury selection will continue throughout the week before opening statements begin on Monday, May 12th. As they continue to build up a pool, the defense and the prosecution will have to eventually narrow the group down to 18, including 6 alternates.

Diddy Jury Selection Update

To help narrow down jurors, both sides had them fill out a questionnaire with several questions pertaining to celebrity, sex, drug use, and much more. "There may be evidence in this case about people engaging in sexual relations with multiple sexual partners. Would hearing about that type of evidence be difficult for you?" one of the questions read, as obtained by TMZ.

Another key question seemingly references the aforementioned video of Cassie. It reads: "There may be evidence of graphic videos and photographs, including videos of physical violence, in connection with this case. Is there anything about the nature of this evidence that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

Diddy has been living behind bars in Brooklyn since authorities originally arrested him back in September. He has maintained his innocence in the months since.

