Diddy’s radio plays are significantly down in the wake of his criminal case kicking off in New York City on Monday. According to Luminate data reviewed by Billboard, his airplay has suffered an 86% decline from the same time frame last year.

The outlet reports that this means the earnings from his catalog could be significantly less than years prior. They note that the music generated $3 million each year from master recording and publishing revenue from streams, sales, and radio airplay between 2021 and 2023.

Barry Massarsky, a partner at Citrin Cooperman who also serves as the head of the firm’s music and entertainment valuation practice, told Billboard: “For a mature catalogue, such as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs … that portion of income impacted by a sharp decline in radio airplay is limited to 6 percent to 9 percent of total publishing royalties.”

Diddy Jury Selection

As for Diddy's case, it began with jury selection on Monday morning in New York City. The process will continue throughout the week before opening statements. Those will begin on Monday, May 12th.

It will be a challenging process considering Diddy's level of fame as well as the rampant media coverage of the case. TMZ is reporting that the prosecution and the defense are already turning away hundreds of New Yorkers from the pool.

They used a questionnaire to get a head start on narrowing down the selection. Topics included celebrity, sex, drug use, and much more. "There may be evidence in this case about people engaging in sexual relations with multiple sexual partners. Would hearing about that type of evidence be difficult for you?" one of the questions read, as obtained by TMZ.