Diddy's Catalog Suffers Massive Radio Drop As Criminal Trial Kicks Off

BY Cole Blake 427 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Jury selection began in Diddy's criminal trial on Monday morning in New York City and will last the rest of the week.

Diddy’s radio plays are significantly down in the wake of his criminal case kicking off in New York City on Monday. According to Luminate data reviewed by Billboard, his airplay has suffered an 86% decline from the same time frame last year. 

The outlet reports that this means the earnings from his catalog could be significantly less than years prior. They note that the music generated $3 million each year from master recording and publishing revenue from streams, sales, and radio airplay between 2021 and 2023.

Barry Massarsky, a partner at Citrin Cooperman who also serves as the head of the firm’s music and entertainment valuation practice, told Billboard: “For a mature catalogue, such as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs … that portion of income impacted by a sharp decline in radio airplay is limited to 6 percent to 9 percent of total publishing royalties.”

Read More: Diddy's First Day On Trial Has A Massive Crowd Of People Lining Up Outside The Courtroom

Diddy Jury Selection

As for Diddy's case, it began with jury selection on Monday morning in New York City. The process will continue throughout the week before opening statements. Those will begin on Monday, May 12th.

It will be a challenging process considering Diddy's level of fame as well as the rampant media coverage of the case. TMZ is reporting that the prosecution and the defense are already turning away hundreds of New Yorkers from the pool.

They used a questionnaire to get a head start on narrowing down the selection. Topics included celebrity, sex, drug use, and much more. "There may be evidence in this case about people engaging in sexual relations with multiple sexual partners. Would hearing about that type of evidence be difficult for you?" one of the questions read, as obtained by TMZ.

Another key question reads: "There may be evidence of graphic videos and photographs, including videos of physical violence, in connection with this case. Is there anything about the nature of this evidence that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

Read More: Diddy's Prospective Jury Pool Faces Questions About Sexual Violence Ahead Of Trial

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall Music Diddy's Trial Crawls Forward As Possible Jurors Keep Getting Denied 316
2023 Howard Yardfest Music Prosecutors Are Furious With Diddy For Consulting With Attorney Mark Geragos 2.8K
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Music Star Witness In Diddy's Criminal Trial Might Bail On Testifying 645
2018 Fox Network Upfront Music Diddy's Prospective Jury Pool Faces Questions About Sexual Violence Ahead Of Trial 313