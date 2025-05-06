Federal prosecutors expressed their frustration with Diddy for hiring attorney Mark Geragos' daughter, Teny, following the first day of jury selection on Monday. They complained about Mark being present during the trial despite hosting the podcast, 2 Angry Men, with Harvey Levin. Mark allegedly consulted with the eight attorneys the Bad Boy mogul brought to the courtroom, despite not officially being on the team.

The prosecutions explained their displeasure with Mark's participation in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian. "The need for the Court's admonishment is necessary given that as recently as three days ago, Mr. Geragos spoke at length about the trial in this case in his podcast called '2 Angry Men,' Mr. Geragos's podcast with Harvey Levin, the creator of the tabloid news organization TMZ," they wrote, as caught by ABC7.

They further noted that he has already discussed the 2016 video of Diddy appearing to hit his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, as well as the all-female prosecution team. Subramanian has yet to comment on the letter.

The complaint about Mark Geragos comes as jury selection will be continuing in Diddy's trial throughout the week. It will likely be a difficult process considering Diddy's level of fame and how much coverage the media has given the case. With Monday's hearing, prospective jurors filled out a questionnaire featuring the topic of sexual violence.

One question reportedly asked: "The charges in this case involve allegations of kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution. Is there anything about the nature of these allegations that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

Another key question reads: "There may be evidence of graphic videos and photographs, including videos of physical violence, in connection with this case. Is there anything about the nature of this evidence that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"