Diddy’s Team Could Benefit From Lack Of Celebrity Sex Tapes & Minors Involved In Trafficking Case

BY Caroline Fisher 549 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Team Lack Sex Tapes Hip Hop News
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial is just around the corner, and if convicted, he could face a hefty sentence.

Diddy's long-awaited trial is just around the corner. While it's been an incredibly rough few months for the mogul when it comes to public perception, he may have at least one thing going for him.

During a recent episode of the 2 Angry Men podcast, Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos discussed the false narrative that celebrity sex tapes and minors are part of the prosecution's evidence against the mogul. Levin thinks this could actually work to his advantage, per TMZ.

According to him, jurors could go into the trial expecting this kind of evidence to be presented, and have their perceptions changed when it isn't. Geragos, on the other hand, isn't exactly convinced. Either way, it's to be seen how things play out in court. The debate comes only a few days before the jury selection process is scheduled to begin.

Read More: Diddy Adds One More Lawyer To His Legal Team Mere Days Before Trial's Start Date

Diddy Plea Deal
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It also comes days after Diddy confirmed in court that he turned down a plea deal offer from federal prosecutors. "Yes, I did," he told Judge Arun Subramanian. He also reportedly confirmed that he understands this might mean he could face more prison time if he's found guilty of the crimes he's accused of. Details of the rejected plea deal have not been revealed.

As for who will be defending Diddy, his legal team announced two additions at a hearing in Manhattan federal court this week. The name of one of the lawyers, Xavier R. Donaldson, was revealed the following day. The name of the other lawyer has yet to be revealed.

Last month, he also recruited Brian Steel, who's worked on several high-profile cases in the past. He's represented former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, judges, FBI agents, and more. Last year, he even helped Young Thug get out of prison.

Read More: Diddy's Attorneys Call Out "Disturbing" Documentary Interview With A Witness' Lawyer

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Diddy Rejected Plea Deal Hip Hop News Music Diddy Reportedly Confirms He Rejected A Plea Deal From The Feds 902
Diddy Recruits Brian Steel Hip Hop News Music Diddy Recruits Young Thug’s Lawyer Brian Steel As Sex Trafficking Trial Looms 826
Diddy Adds Lawyer Legal Team Days Before Trial Hip Hop News Music Diddy Adds One More Lawyer To His Legal Team Mere Days Before Trial's Start Date 666
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.4K