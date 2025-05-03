Diddy's long-awaited trial is just around the corner. While it's been an incredibly rough few months for the mogul when it comes to public perception, he may have at least one thing going for him.

During a recent episode of the 2 Angry Men podcast, Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos discussed the false narrative that celebrity sex tapes and minors are part of the prosecution's evidence against the mogul. Levin thinks this could actually work to his advantage, per TMZ.

According to him, jurors could go into the trial expecting this kind of evidence to be presented, and have their perceptions changed when it isn't. Geragos, on the other hand, isn't exactly convinced. Either way, it's to be seen how things play out in court. The debate comes only a few days before the jury selection process is scheduled to begin.

Diddy Plea Deal

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It also comes days after Diddy confirmed in court that he turned down a plea deal offer from federal prosecutors. "Yes, I did," he told Judge Arun Subramanian. He also reportedly confirmed that he understands this might mean he could face more prison time if he's found guilty of the crimes he's accused of. Details of the rejected plea deal have not been revealed.

As for who will be defending Diddy, his legal team announced two additions at a hearing in Manhattan federal court this week. The name of one of the lawyers, Xavier R. Donaldson, was revealed the following day. The name of the other lawyer has yet to be revealed.