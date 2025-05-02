The federal criminal trial of Diddy is about to begin, but both legal sides are still trying to turn the tides in their favor before it kicks off. According to Complex, defense lawyers expressed strong concern with a new interview in a BBC documentary titled P Diddy: The Rise And Fall.

On Thursday (May 1), Sean Combs' attorney Teny Geragos spoke in Manhattan federal court about Lisa Bloom, whom BBC interviewed for this doc. She will represent an anonymous woman who will testify at Diddy's trial. In addition, Bloom also currently represents Danity Kane's Dawn Richard in her civil suit against the Bad Boy mogul and an anonymous man accusing him of sexual assault.

Furthermore, Geragos claimed this "deeply disturbing" interview with Bloom formed part of the documentary "to bolster her client’s credibility" before testimony. Geragos also told Judge Arun Subramanian that this "could" have violated Lisa Bloom's professional code of conduct, and revealed both the defense and the government reached out to Bloom about her comments.

"How hypocritical that Mr. Combs and his attorneys, having made public statements many times, now want to silence me," Lisa Bloom reportedly stated to Complex following Diddy's team's remarks. "Accusers and their attorneys have every right to speak out. I am very proud to represent my brave clients, Dawn Richard and John Doe, in litigation against Mr. Combs. I look forward to attending Mr. Combs' upcoming criminal trial in New York and continuing to advocate for my clients consistent with the law and the ethical rules."

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

This is similar to another recent move from Diddy's lawyers, that being a gag order request on an attorney representing Cassie. They claim Douglas Wigdor made "unfairly damaging" remarks in March that risk a "misimpression" for potential jurors about how "his opinion carries authoritative weight rather than simple one-sided advocacy for his self-interested client."

They also accused Lisa Bloom of making numerous sensationalist accusations in Peacock's own Diddy documentary treatment. Judge Subramanian asked for vigilance and prompt communication regarding Bloom and Wigdor's alleged violation of their professional rules or the rules of the court. He "will not tolerate" any breach on Combs' right to a fair trial.

Jury selection in Diddy's trial begins on Monday morning (May 5) in Manhattan federal court, with opening statements scheduled for May 12.