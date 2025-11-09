Dawn Richard Claims Diddy Kept Threatening Her Even While In Prison

Even though Diddy is dealing with some unexpected prison narratives, his many civil lawsuits from accusers and former collaborators continue to follow him behind bars. One of these is an abuse lawsuit from Dawn Richard alleging various other crimes, including his alleged persistent threats even when he was in jail.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, the Danity Kane singer's team made a new court filing in opposition to Sean Combs' motion to dismiss this suit. In it, she claims that he continued to threaten her and harass her after their professional relationship and even after authorities arrested him in September of last year. The November 5 filing in Manhattan court cites this continued alleged threat practice as a valid enough reason for the lawsuit to continue. We will see how the court rules on this matter.

Richard's attorney Lisa Bloom reportedly claimed that Diddy allegedly tampered with a witness in her case from jail last year. "[This] validated Plaintiff’s ongoing fear and demonstrated his continued efforts to intimidate her and manipulate the narrative," the filing reportedly reads. "There is no indication that Combs’ ability or willingness to act on his threats ever ceased."

Combs has denied these allegations against him, including sex trafficking, domestic violence, abuse, forced labor, and more in this specific Dawn Richard suit against Diddy. Per her allegations, the Bad Boy mogul told her to keep quiet after she saw him abuse Cassie Ventura.

"If you say anything, there will be consequences," Richard alleged as his threats. "People end up missing." Also, she reportedly accused him of once shouting "I make n***as go missing," "You b***hes want to die today," and "I make things go away."

Dawn Richard also accused Diddy of withholding pay and cutting her out of music when she rejected his alleged sexual advances or condemned his alleged groping. Her allegations stretch as far back as the Making The Band days and include many alleged flare-ups and threats since their professional rift in 2012.