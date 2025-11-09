Dawn Richard Claims Diddy Kept Threatening Her Even While In Prison

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 165 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dawn Richard Claims Diddy Threatening In Prison Hip Hop News
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Dawn Richard's latest allegations stem from her lawsuit alleging that Diddy abused her and withheld pay for her work.

Even though Diddy is dealing with some unexpected prison narratives, his many civil lawsuits from accusers and former collaborators continue to follow him behind bars. One of these is an abuse lawsuit from Dawn Richard alleging various other crimes, including his alleged persistent threats even when he was in jail.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, the Danity Kane singer's team made a new court filing in opposition to Sean Combs' motion to dismiss this suit. In it, she claims that he continued to threaten her and harass her after their professional relationship and even after authorities arrested him in September of last year. The November 5 filing in Manhattan court cites this continued alleged threat practice as a valid enough reason for the lawsuit to continue. We will see how the court rules on this matter.

Richard's attorney Lisa Bloom reportedly claimed that Diddy allegedly tampered with a witness in her case from jail last year. "[This] validated Plaintiff’s ongoing fear and demonstrated his continued efforts to intimidate her and manipulate the narrative," the filing reportedly reads. "There is no indication that Combs’ ability or willingness to act on his threats ever ceased."

Read More: Dawn Richard Denies Drugging Ex-Boyfriend Que Mosley At Diddy's House

Diddy Lawsuit
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Combs has denied these allegations against him, including sex trafficking, domestic violence, abuse, forced labor, and more in this specific Dawn Richard suit against Diddy. Per her allegations, the Bad Boy mogul told her to keep quiet after she saw him abuse Cassie Ventura.

"If you say anything, there will be consequences," Richard alleged as his threats. "People end up missing." Also, she reportedly accused him of once shouting "I make n***as go missing," "You b***hes want to die today," and "I make things go away."

Dawn Richard also accused Diddy of withholding pay and cutting her out of music when she rejected his alleged sexual advances or condemned his alleged groping. Her allegations stretch as far back as the Making The Band days and include many alleged flare-ups and threats since their professional rift in 2012.

We will see what a judge concludes concerning this lawsuit. If these threats emerge as true, it could be a big problem for Puff.

Read More: Dawn Richard’s Attorney Lisa Bloom Slams Diddy Verdict As The Worst Since OJ Simpson

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Businesses Removed Dawn Richard Abuse Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Businesses Removed From Dawn Richard's Ongoing Abuse Lawsuit 2.6K
Diddy Documentary Interview Witness Lawyer Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Attorneys Call Out "Disturbing" Documentary Interview With A Witness' Lawyer 794
2010 BET Awards - Nominees, Host And Performers Announcement Music Dawn Richard's Lawyer Alleges Singer Was "Absolutely Terrified" Of Diddy 1459
Diddy-Dirty Money Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America" - June 4, 2010 Music Dawn Richard's Attorney Seemingly Confirms She's An Accuser In Diddy Indictment 4.2K
Comments 0