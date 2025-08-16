Diddy continues to experience updates to his civil lawsuits following his federal criminal verdict on sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. The court found him not guilty of the trafficking and racketeering charges, but convicted him on the transportation charges.

The most recent civil lawsuit to develop in a big way was Dawn Richard's abuse lawsuit against Sean Combs, according to AllHipHop. Reportedly, she and her legal team removed ten of his businesses from their complaint. These are Bad Boy Records LLC, Daddy's House Recording Studio, Bad Boy Entertainment LLC, UMG Recordings Inc., Sean Combs Capital LLC, Bad Boy Productions Holdings Inc., Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings LLC, Bad Boy Books Holdings Inc., CE OpCo LLC (formerly Combs Enterprises), and 1169 Corp (formerly Sean Combs Music Inc.).

Furthermore, the removal of these charges "without prejudice" means that Dawn Richard could refile them if necessary. But they are in the clear for now. However, Richard is reportedly preparing a second amended complaint that still names Diddy as a defendant. Also, the lawsuit still targets Janice Combs Publishing LLC, Love Records Inc., and Janice Combs Publishing Holdings Inc.

Diddy Lawsuit

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Diddy's legal team has no problem with amendments to the lawsuit, but in a letter to Judge Katherine Polk Failla, they denied Richard's claims and expressed plans to fight this out. Also, they pointed out how her legal team dropped a human trafficking allegation under New York law. As such, the defense attorneys believe this upcoming new lawsuit is "futile."

Dawn Richard's allegations against Diddy include accusations of groping, harassment, forced stripping, food and sleep depravation, and unpaid wages. She also accused him of threatening her life and other folks' lives if they spoke out against him.