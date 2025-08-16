Diddy's Businesses Removed From Dawn Richard's Ongoing Abuse Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 200 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Businesses Removed Dawn Richard Abuse Lawsuit Hip Hop News
May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While many of Diddy's companies are in the clear for now, Dawn Richard is reportedly prepping a second complaint.

Diddy continues to experience updates to his civil lawsuits following his federal criminal verdict on sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. The court found him not guilty of the trafficking and racketeering charges, but convicted him on the transportation charges.

The most recent civil lawsuit to develop in a big way was Dawn Richard's abuse lawsuit against Sean Combs, according to AllHipHop. Reportedly, she and her legal team removed ten of his businesses from their complaint. These are Bad Boy Records LLC, Daddy's House Recording Studio, Bad Boy Entertainment LLC, UMG Recordings Inc., Sean Combs Capital LLC, Bad Boy Productions Holdings Inc., Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings LLC, Bad Boy Books Holdings Inc., CE OpCo LLC (formerly Combs Enterprises), and 1169 Corp (formerly Sean Combs Music Inc.).

Furthermore, the removal of these charges "without prejudice" means that Dawn Richard could refile them if necessary. But they are in the clear for now. However, Richard is reportedly preparing a second amended complaint that still names Diddy as a defendant. Also, the lawsuit still targets Janice Combs Publishing LLC, Love Records Inc., and Janice Combs Publishing Holdings Inc.

Read More: Gina Huynh: Inside The Years Of Love, Abuse, & Loyalty To Diddy

Diddy Lawsuit
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Diddy's legal team has no problem with amendments to the lawsuit, but in a letter to Judge Katherine Polk Failla, they denied Richard's claims and expressed plans to fight this out. Also, they pointed out how her legal team dropped a human trafficking allegation under New York law. As such, the defense attorneys believe this upcoming new lawsuit is "futile."

Dawn Richard's allegations against Diddy include accusations of groping, harassment, forced stripping, food and sleep depravation, and unpaid wages. She also accused him of threatening her life and other folks' lives if they spoke out against him.

Combs and his legal team deny any and all accusations in this case. It's one of more than 60 civil lawsuits he faces. As for the federal criminal case, Dawn Richard testified in Diddy's trial, during which she levied various similar allegations against the Bad Boy mogul. We will see what comes of this lawsuit and many others that are part of this firestorm.

Read More: Dawn Richard Denies Drugging Ex-Boyfriend Que Mosley At Diddy's House

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Lawsuit Assaulting Minor Biggie Smalls Video Shoot Hip Hop News Music Diddy Hit With Seven-Plaintiff Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Assaulting Minor At Biggie Smalls Video Shoot 1.6K
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor Music Diddy Faces New Accusations Of Drugging & Sexually Assaulting A Minor 796
Diddy Sending Associates Pictures Alleged Victim House Hip Hop News Music Diddy Accused Of Sending Associates To Take Pictures Of Alleged Victim's House 2.6K
Diddy New Trial Date Prosecutors Original Cassie Footage Hip Hop News Music Diddy Receives New Trial Date As Prosecutors Claim To Have Original Cassie Assault Footage 695
Comments 0