Diddy is still trying to get out of his federal conviction on transportation to engage in prostitution charges, and that's far from his only legal battle. Elsewhere, he continues to pursue a $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal and Peacock for the release of the Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy documentary.

For those unaware, Sean Combs accused the team behind this film of falsely connecting him to accusations of sex trafficking of minors and extortion via hidden cameras. The original February complaint made similar claims concerning allegations of murder and sexual assault of minors. Furthermore, the Bad Boy mogul and his legal team argued that the documentary allegedly impacted public opinion before his trial's verdict and tarnished his reputation.

Now, according to an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, Diddy and his legal team accused the producers and team behind Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy of rushing the film and spreading fake allegations for the sake of overtaking their media competitors. Specifically, the filing reportedly includes a reported statement from Ample Entertainment cofounder Ari Mark to The Hollywood Reporter, which attorneys claim proves this pressure.

"It's really competitive and I think that is why it wasn't enough to be fast, it was also necessary to be distinct," Mark reportedly expressed. "There's no time and this was an extremely fast turnaround."

In addition, Puff Daddy's lawyers allege that the documentary falsely implicated sexual activity with minors in its coverage of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' civil lawsuit against him, as the women in that case reportedly confirmed that they were adults. They also questioned lawyer Ariel Mitchell's claim that her client Courtney Burgess engaged in extortion via "sex tapes." They claim there is no evidence to support this.