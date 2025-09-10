Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, shared a tribute to their late mother, Kim Porter, on Instagram on Tuesday. To do they, they recreated an iconic photo of Porter posing in front of a pool in a swimsuit. They took the picture while vacationing in Anguilla. “Like mother like daughters,” they captioned the post. “10 years later can you tell the difference?”

Fans shared plenty of supportive messages in the comments section of the twins' post. "Oh wow! Look at you babies! I love you girls!" one user wrote. Another added: "She would be SO PROUD of yall! Yall DEFINITELY her TWINs." One more commented: "You are both gorgeous like your Mother, Exact copy and paste." Porter. who welcomed the twins in 2006, died at the age of 47 in 2018 after suffering from lobar pneumonia.

The post from the twins comes as Diddy is awaiting his sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his recent criminal trial. Despite the ruling, they found him not guilty of the most serious offenses. Those included allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. He faces up to 20 years in prison, although the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence. He will return to the courtroom on October 3 for his sentencing hearing. Before then, he's been trying to get an acquittal.