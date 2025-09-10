Diddy's Twin Daughters Honor Kim Porter By Recreating An Iconic Photo

Ellae Lisque Fashion Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jessie and D'Lila Combs walks and opens the Ellae Lisque Fashion Show at AVALON Hollywood on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Maxie James )
The twins' post comes as Diddy remains behind bars while awaiting his sentencing hearing, which is set for October.

Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, shared a tribute to their late mother, Kim Porter, on Instagram on Tuesday. To do they, they recreated an iconic photo of Porter posing in front of a pool in a swimsuit. They took the picture while vacationing in Anguilla. “Like mother like daughters,” they captioned the post. “10 years later can you tell the difference?”

Fans shared plenty of supportive messages in the comments section of the twins' post. "Oh wow! Look at you babies! I love you girls!" one user wrote. Another added: "She would be SO PROUD of yall! Yall DEFINITELY her TWINs." One more commented: "You are both gorgeous like your Mother, Exact copy and paste." Porter. who welcomed the twins in 2006, died at the age of 47 in 2018 after suffering from lobar pneumonia.

Diddy's Sentencing Date

The post from the twins comes as Diddy is awaiting his sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his recent criminal trial. Despite the ruling, they found him not guilty of the most serious offenses. Those included allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. He faces up to 20 years in prison, although the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence. He will return to the courtroom on October 3 for his sentencing hearing. Before then, he's been trying to get an acquittal.

On Father's Day, Jessie and D’Lila shared a supportive message for their father on Instagram. “You have always been there for us whenever we needed you,” they captioned a family photo. “No matter what through thick and thin. We appreciate everything you’ve done for us and we couldn’t ask for a better dad. The bond we have is inseparable and unplaceable. We are so blessed to be given a dad as great as you are. We love and miss you so so much.”

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John's University. In the time since, he's covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He's attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
