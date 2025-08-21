Lawyer Fights Back Against Diddy's $100M Defamation Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 203 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lawyer Fights Back Diddy 100M Defamation Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy accused Ariel Mitchell, attorney Courtney Burgess, and NewsNation's parent company Nexstar Media Group of spreading false info.

Diddy still hasn't received his sentence for his mixed criminal verdict earlier this year, but his efforts to quell his scandal continue in other areas. For example, earlier this month, he launched a $100 million defamation lawsuit against lawyers Ariel Mitchell and Courtney Burgess, as well as NewsNation's parent company Nexstar Media Group, for allegedly spreading false information.

After this move, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Mitchell has responded to the Bad Boy mogul's accusations. She reportedly asked a federal judge to dismiss the legal move due to her argument that her comments about Sean Combs referenced public allegations and lacked "actual malice."

"There is no allegation that Ms. Mitchell made any knowingly false statements," the attorney's lawyer Steven Metcalf stated. He alleged that this complaint does not constitute defamation of a public figure in the legal sense since the accusations had roots in "active litigation or police reports." Diddy's legal team argues that these comments from these lawyers and the media group in question caused "severe reputational harm."

Read More: Prosecutors Demand Diddy's Acquittal Request Be Thrown Out

Diddy Lawsuit
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Furthermore, he and his lawyers accused Ariel Mitchell of claiming she had footage incriminating Combs during an on-air interview, non-exclusive comments that Mitchell claims they're taking out of context. She argues that these comments referenced existing civil or criminal allegations. However, one of the lawsuit's other claims is that Mitchell bribed a witness, which her team called a criminal accusation rather than a civil one. Therefore, they believe this complaint mistakenly alleges the existence of official conclusions from the Florida Bar rather than what they supposedly are in reality: unfounded accusations.

In addition, Ariel Mitchell clapped back at Diddy's team's accusations by dismissing her alleged reputational connection to Nexstar and NewsNation. The accusations against her only recently appeared publicly, allegedly without court adjudication.

All in all, Mitchell's main defense against this Diddy lawsuit is that her accusations only came from lawsuits and criminal reports. As such, she believes her references to a 2018 police report did not reflect any fabrication and instead worked from existing legal filings, which she argues defends her from these defamation claims. We will see if the court removes the attorney from the lawsuit.

Read More: Diddy Confessed to Blocking Wu-Tang Clan From The Radio, Claims Ghostface Killah

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Boxing: Mayweather vs Pacquiao Music Diddy Accused Of Trafficking Underage Girls For Miami Party In New Lawsuit From Alleged Victim 2.4K
2005 Orange Bowl Music Diddy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Underage Girl In New Anonymous Lawsuit 2.3K
Escort Suing Diddy Cassie Attack Embracing Power Hip Hop News Music Escort Suing Diddy & Cassie Continues To Attack Her For Allegedly "Embracing" Combs' Power 2.1K
Dr Phil Diddy Defense Dependent Trial Jury Selection Hip Hop News Music Dr. Phil Explains Why Diddy's Defense Is Greatly Dependent On Trial's Jury Selection 2.4K
Comments 0