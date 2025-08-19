Diddy Confessed to Blocking Wu-Tang Clan From The Radio, Claims Ghostface Killah

BY Devin Morton 466 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ghostface-killah-diddy-blocked-wu-tang-radio-hip-hop-news
TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 14: Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Scotiabank Arena on July 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
Ghostface Killah spoke with Bootleg Kev ahead of "Supreme Clientele 2" and discussed Diddy's alleged role in blocking Wu-Tang from NYC radio.

In a new interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Ghostface Killah alleged that Diddy was partially responsible for getting Wu-Tang Clan banned from the radio. During the conversation, Ghostface recalled touring with Rage Against The Machine in 1997, which the Wu left early. He also discussed the group being banned from getting played on Hot 97 after Ghost led a "f**k Hot 97" chant at Summer Jam that year.

"When we left and did the Hot 97, s**t was a disaster," he told Bootleg Kev. "They cut our records off that day, they didn't play no Wu s**t no more. That's when Puffy was really getting on his s**t, know what I mean? It just wasn't the same no more [...] I cursed them n***as out."

Ghostface Killah also said that he found out fairly recently that the chant at Summer Jam was not the only reason why Wu-Tang didn't get any more radio play. He learned, from RZA, that Diddy reportedly played a role in their blacklisting.

"RZA told me this like maybe a year ago, and said like, 'Yo, Puff admitted to saying that he stopped our records up there.' [...] So it was all Bad Boy," he revealed. "We dropped 'Triumph,' no radio play with that s**t. So it came out that he told the truth, like, 'Yo, I had to do it.' [...] He had the power. I don't know what he paid 'em, but he had the power. [...] Listen, we was a threat. We was coming, if 'Triumph' would have been promoted like it was supposed to be and we would have stayed on that radio right there, I think things to right now probably would have been a little bit more different."

Read More: Drake Targets UMG Executives Directly In New Lawsuit Amendments

Ghostface Killah Supreme Clientele 2

Bad Boy and Wu-Tang had a tense relationship in the late 1990s, but it never escalated to the point where diss tracks flew in either direction. The Notorious B.I.G. and Method Man collaborated on "The What," a standout from Ready to Die which was the only time the legendary rapper traded bars with a member of the group on wax. That was also in 1994, a few years before Diddy allegedly contributed to their banning.

On August 22, Ghostface Killah will finally be dropping Supreme Clientele 2, a sequel 25 years in the making. The project comes as part of Nas's "Legend Has It" series on Mass Appeal Records. The LP is shaping up to be a minor return to form for the iconic MC. Ghost has not delivered a full tracklist yet. However, appearances from his Wu-Tang brothers and Nas himself feel like very safe bets.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Film Screening - A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Music RZA Claims Hot 97 Banning Wu-Tang Clan From Radio Damaged Culture 4.4K
House Party NYC at Webster Hall on September 17, 2015 Music Funk Flex Apologizes To Wu-Tang Clan For Past Hot 97 Beef 3.1K
Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images News Ghostace Killah Couldn't Stand "8 Diagrams", Says “Let Me Make A Wu-Tang album" 931
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.2K
Comments 0