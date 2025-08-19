Diddy Confessed to Blocking Wu-Tang Clan From The Radio, Claims Ghostface Killah

In a new interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Ghostface Killah alleged that Diddy was partially responsible for getting Wu-Tang Clan banned from the radio. During the conversation, Ghostface recalled touring with Rage Against The Machine in 1997, which the Wu left early. He also discussed the group being banned from getting played on Hot 97 after Ghost led a "f**k Hot 97" chant at Summer Jam that year.

"When we left and did the Hot 97, s**t was a disaster," he told Bootleg Kev. "They cut our records off that day, they didn't play no Wu s**t no more. That's when Puffy was really getting on his s**t, know what I mean? It just wasn't the same no more [...] I cursed them n***as out."

Ghostface Killah also said that he found out fairly recently that the chant at Summer Jam was not the only reason why Wu-Tang didn't get any more radio play. He learned, from RZA, that Diddy reportedly played a role in their blacklisting.

"RZA told me this like maybe a year ago, and said like, 'Yo, Puff admitted to saying that he stopped our records up there.' [...] So it was all Bad Boy," he revealed. "We dropped 'Triumph,' no radio play with that s**t. So it came out that he told the truth, like, 'Yo, I had to do it.' [...] He had the power. I don't know what he paid 'em, but he had the power. [...] Listen, we was a threat. We was coming, if 'Triumph' would have been promoted like it was supposed to be and we would have stayed on that radio right there, I think things to right now probably would have been a little bit more different."

Ghostface Killah Supreme Clientele 2

Bad Boy and Wu-Tang had a tense relationship in the late 1990s, but it never escalated to the point where diss tracks flew in either direction. The Notorious B.I.G. and Method Man collaborated on "The What," a standout from Ready to Die which was the only time the legendary rapper traded bars with a member of the group on wax. That was also in 1994, a few years before Diddy allegedly contributed to their banning.