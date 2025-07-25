New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is drawing attention after releasing a new campaign video that highlights his unexpected rapport with some of hip-hop’s most influential voices. Billboard reported on the campaign video Thursday morning (July 24).

The video opens with Mamdani arriving at the arena at the invitation of Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY). While celebrity appearances in political campaigns are hardly new, this exchange stands out for its sincerity.

During one segment, RZA reflects on the generational stagnation in Brownsville, a Brooklyn neighborhood grappling with disinvestment and displacement. He describes residents feeling “stuck,” caught in cycles that limit opportunity.

Mamdani responds with a policy-driven message. “A big part of it is making Brownsville a place you don’t have to leave,” he says.

He argues that too many working-class families are pushed out of the city in search of space, stability, and affordability. “My campaign is about how to make the most expensive city in the country livable again,” he adds.

Wu-Tang Clan & Zohran Mamdani

RZA appears moved by the exchange. Later in the video, Killer Mike steps away from photographers to join the political discussion. The rapper and activist, known for his blunt commentary and work on economic justice, listens closely to Mamdani’s vision.

The video feels organic, in part because Mamdani has roots in the hip-hop world. In 2015, he released a six-track EP titled Sidda Mukyaalo under the moniker Mr. Cardamom. The project, created with his friend Abdul Bar Hussein, blended spoken word, social critique, and African rhythms—prefiguring the themes now central to his mayoral platform.

Mamdani’s appearance at the Wu-Tang show isn’t just a campaign stunt. It signals a broader attempt to meet voters where they are—and to honor the cultural movements that shaped them. His outreach speaks to younger, often disenfranchised constituents, many of whom view hip-hop not just as entertainment, but as resistance.