Killer Mike Bodies Freestyle Over "FE!N" Following Travis Scott's Controversial WrestleMania 41 Run

BY Zachary Horvath 854 Views
killer mike
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 26: Killer Mike backstage during 2024 ONE Music Festival at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: Rapper Travis Scott walks to the ring during the WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Killer Mike has no issues with Travis Scott anymore, but it's still kind of funny to see the former rap over one of La Flame's beats.

Killer Mike may not rap over beats that Travis Scott creates or finds for himself, but that doesn't mean that the former can't thrive in the latter's element. The other half of Run The Jewels proved that with a fiery freestyle over the Houston rapper's UTOPIA hit, "FE!N." Mike puts it best on the off-the-dome performance, "I rap like I got a vendetta."

The Georgia lyricist felt inspired to put his pen to paper after presumably catching the finale of WWE's WrestleMania 41. He posted it to his X account per Uproxx writing, "I woke up with 'Mania on my Mind. This beat is so cold I had to kill it. Don’t trip @CodyRhodes, minor setback for a major comeback and congrats to @JoshFatu for getting his first World Title! Inspired By Old Atlanta & TBS." It's worth noting that "FE!N" was the theme song for WrestleMania 41 thanks to his appearances in the ring.

Speaking of that ending, it was quite the controversial one. Many loyal viewers of the WWE didn't find Travis Scott's appearance in the championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes to be necessary. Vice gathered several reactions after the former snatched the title away from the latter.

What really has fans in a twist is that this was a historic win for Mr. Cena. It gave him his 17th title, which breaks Ric Flair's record. The overarching issue they have is that Scott did not have enough rapport with the WWE. Because of that they feel he didn't need to be in a such a massive moment.

Travis Scott & Killer Mike GRAMMYs Beef

"No Rock and an unnecessary celebrity appearance. Ref had to sell that soft a*s tug by Travis Scott like he got hit by a car. Cody having second thoughts about hitting a man who left him bloody. Lame a*s finish." That fan is alluding to another controversial moment during WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

In March, Scott took some pretty cheap shots at a laid-out Rhodes. He wound up giving him a black eye and ruptured eardrum. The wrestling icon didn't get upset at the rapper for going so hard. However, for the drama, he warned him to watch his back.

Unfortunately, Rhodes didn't get the last laugh. But as for the Killer Mike angle in all of this, it's further proof that he has plenty of respect for La Flame. He revealed that he had deep "reverence" for him despite the whole GRAMMY debacle last year. Fans of Travis caused an uproar after he lost to Mike's MICHAEL for Best Rap Album.

