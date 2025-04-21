Travis Scott Knocked Out By Cody Rhodes, Costing American Nightmare The WWE Title To John Cena At Wrestlemania 41

Travis Scott joined the historic fight between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at Wrestlmania 41 on Sunday night, April 20, at the Alliegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Scott's interference in the championship match cost the reigning champ, Rhodes, the WWE Undisputed championship after John Cena hit a distracted American Nightmare with a low blow to secure the pinfall. Cena win secured the icon a historic 17th championship, surpassing previous titleholder Ric Flair.

La Flame's involvement in the main event resulted in the rap star being knocked out by Rhodes during the match when the wrestler delivered his signature finishing move, Crossrodes, on Scott. The finisher on Scott was payback for Travis striking Rhodes on the debut of Raw on Netflix in January. Rhodes kicked Scott out the ring after delivering the finisher.

Travis Scott would enter the match as his hit song, "Fein," played. Scott would walk to the ring accompanied with the legendary WWE Hardcore title. After the match, Scott and Cena would celebrate in the ring, presenting their championship titles to a sold-out crowd in Sin City.

Travis Scott & Cody Rhodes At Wrestlemania

Travis Scott's involvement in Wrestlemania 41 follows the rap star's plans to add professional wrestler to his resume. He would showcase some of his ring work in Las Vegas as he hopped over the top rope to attempt a sucker punch on Cody Rhodes.

Scott joins the WWE Universe as John Cena, the new champion of The Rock, transitioning to "heel" as he makes his final run as a WWE superstar. Travis Scott is pushing the boundaries of his stardom by trading microphones for turnbuckles.

The Utopia creator is now training for a potential professional wrestling career. Under the guidance of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Scott is preparing for a dramatic pivot.

Scott has since described wrestling as more thrilling than performing music. He’s reportedly planning to install wrestling rings in his homes to continue training intensively.

His statements suggest that this is more than a fleeting interest. It’s a full-bodied commitment to mastering a new form of performance. WWE insiders have confirmed ongoing conversations about future appearances, though the details of any official match remain under wraps.