Travis Scott has become a powerhouse in modern music, and not just because of his projects or singles. His business ventures and collaborations with other entities have helped him become a recognizable figure in pop culture too. But for fans of his or of the brands that he's worked with, not all of that have been received positively.

One of the more disliked of the bunch has to be with the WWE. The Houston multi-hyphenate made plenty of appearances during WrestleMania41, which wrapped up in late April. Outside of stepping into the ring, Scott also lent his musical chops. "FE!N," his Playboi Carti-assisted hit on UTOPIA, played whenever he appeared.

Moreover, "4X4," his loosie from January of this year, was made in part to be the theme song of Monday Night Raw. But most of the criticism for La Flame came during the title match during WrestleMania. John Cena and Cody Rhodes vied for the belt. Many were hoping for the latter to win. However, thanks to Travis being a distraction in the ring for Rhodes, Cena wound up snagging the win.

It was a tremendous outcome for the latter as he broke Ric Flair's record, with his 17th title.

Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2

The backlash was quite strong, and it seems like the fans weren't the only ones frustrated by it. Drew McIntyre popped into the Impaulsive podcast for an interview. In a clip from it caught by Bars, McIntyre voiced how irritated he was with Scott interfering with the main event.

Logan Paul was also critical of the "outsider" being involved, backing McIntyre who called him "a piece of sh*t." Folks in the comments were quite against the slander from both Paul and Drew, with some even predicting this was all be done to promote a fight between Scott and the latter.

Overall, it will be interesting to see if anything comes of this potential feud. Travis Scott is currently busy celebrating his latest project, JACKBOYS 2, going number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart this week. The Cactus Jack boss' compilation tape with label signees sold 232,000 units, with 160,000 coming from physical sales.