Travis Scott Teases WWE's "4x4" Track Coming Soon

Travis Scott shared an Instagram story on Saturday (Jan. 18) that his anticipated song "4x4" is coming. The post displayed a unique image that referenced the song title with eye emojis above it. The post had fans excited for new music from La Flame. "We will be there," commented a fan on social media. Referencing Playboi Carti, another fan tweeted, "Travis already dropped Utopia and on a verge of dropping another album, and then there’s Playboi Carti."

Scott originally previewed the song as part of the debut of WWE's first episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Scott didn’t just sit in the crowd—he stepped into the spotlight. From smoking a blunt on live television to mingling with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the rapper brought his signature charisma to the arena. Travis previewed the upcoming track upon his arrival at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. "4x4" will be the official theme song of WWE's Monday Night Raw.

Travis Scott Has Fans Excited For "4x4," Whatever It Is

This isn’t the first time Scott has used wrestling as a platform to tease new music. During an episode of SmackDown last October, WWE superstar Jimmy Uso name-dropped the rapper during a segment with Roman Reigns. As Uso marveled at an unreleased Scott track played by Reigns, the wrestler revealed his personal connection with the artist, hinting at their mutual respect. Scott’s entrance on Raw later in the night—with Jey Uso by his side—felt like the culmination of this growing synergy between the worlds of music and wrestling. Not without controversy, Scott’s decision to smoke on live television sparked mixed reactions.