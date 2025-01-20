Travis Scott Will Debut New Song "4X4" During College Football National Championship Game

Travis has been teasing this record for a while...

Travis Scott has spent the last few weeks or so teasing an upcoming track titled "4X4," first previewing it on Instagram Live before his special guest appearance on the Netflix premiere of WWE's "Monday Night RAW." Not only that, but this new cut will also serve as the theme song for Monday Night RAW moving forward, expanding on his passionate collaborative history with the wrestling giant. However, La Flame won't hold this just to the WWE, as we now know that he will debut "4X4" during ESPN's broadcast of the College Football Playoff National Championship game tonight (Monday, January 20).

Furthermore, this also joins another curious tease from the Cactus Jack camp. See, Don Toliver also has a track called "4X4," one of the best cuts off of last year's HARDSTONE PSYCHO album. The "BANDIT" creative recently took to social media with a new song snippet that made some fans think that he, Travis Scott, and company are coming through with JACKBOYS 2 soon. Die-hards have asked for a sequel to the original short label compilation for over five years now, and all these new previews and hype cycles for new music have them feeling more hopeful than ever.

Travis Scott Is Premiering "4X4" Tonight

Still, take all of that with a grain of salt, as we don't have any direct confirmation on any of this beyond a new Travis Scott song premiere to close off the college football season. What's more is that he might take this new track to new stages, as tourism officials in China reportedly invited him, Cardi B, and other hip-hop superstars to perform in the country following Kanye West's wildly successful shows in the island province of Hainan.

But Travis Scott also has to be careful with these new releases to avoid more copyright infringement issues, as he, Future, and SZA currently face those allegations due to a lawsuit from a Roc Nation artist who claims they stole her track "Like The Way It Sounds" for their 2023 UTOPIA collab "TELEKINESIS" without giving her the proper credit. We'll see where that goes, and we'll see whether "4X4" enters the Houston superstar's repertoire of beloved singles.

