Cardi B & Travis Scott Get An Invite To Perform In China After Kanye West's Successful Shows

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott attends game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Hainan is looking to be a live show haven.

Kanye West two successful sold-out shows in China – specifically on the southern island of Hainan – in September of 2024 resulted in a whole lot of cash from visitor spending. As such, it looks like tourism officials in China reportedly invited various rappers, such as Cardi B and Travis Scott, to come perform as well. The second Ye show was added due to overwhelming demand at the Wuyuan River Stadium, and the tourism team at Hainan's provincial capital of Haikou wants to target the United States' biggest MCs to go perform there and generate a lot more revenue for everyone involved.

"Haikou aims to position itself as one of the world’s premier performing arts cities, embracing a highly open and inclusive spirit," the city's tourism, culture, radio, film, and television bureau's director Wang Ke reportedly expressed during a government meeting on Friday (January 10). It will be exciting to see if this really gets more of rap's most dominant superstars to perform for an audience that might not have many chances to see them otherwise, and vice versa. We'll see if Travis Scott, Cardi B, and company end up making it happen.

Kanye West Performing In China

However, Cardi B and Travis Scott have a lot to handle before they can think about hosting a concert in China. In La Flame's case, he recently received a lawsuit alleging copyright infringement over the track "TELEKINESIS" featuring SZA and Future. Victory Boyd, a Roc Nation signee, alleges that the trio stole elements from her 2019 track "Like The Way It Sounds," specifically the lyrical content. She also claimed that she initially shared the track with Kanye West, who turned it into a popular demo leak that he then handed over to the Houston creative for his 2023 album UTOPIA.

As for Cardi B, she has her own court debacles to handle, plus her long-awaited sophomore album that we still know pretty much nothing about. With all this in mind, we'll see if her and Travis Scott's upcoming releases, along with those of other hip-hop superstars, eventually create a rollout big enough to head to China for a show or two.

