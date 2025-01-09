Travis Scott, Future & SZA Sued By Roc Nation Label Artist For Alleged Copyright Infringement

Travis Scott, Future, and SZA are in hot water.

Travis Scott, Future, and SZA are in hot water this week, as they were recently hit with a new lawsuit from Victory Boyd. Boyd, a singer signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label, accused the trio of copying key elements from her 2019 song "Like The Way It Sounds." She alleges that they used them in their own song "Telekinesis." The track landed them on the Hot 100 for 11 weeks when it dropped in 2023.

“Scott, Sza, Future and all defendants intentionally and willfully copied plaintiffs’ original work, specifically plaintiff’s lyrics, when they commercially released the infringing work,” the lawsuit alleges, according to Billboard. Boyd additionally alleges that she first shared her song with Kanye West, who recorded it as a song called "Ultrasounds." She accuses Ye of sharing the song with Scott, who then allegedly shared it with Future and SZA.

Victory Boyd Hits Travis Scott, Future & SZA With New Allegations

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; American artist Travis Scott looks on before the game between United States and Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Scott gained access to the studio plaintiff left the original work in and began creating the infringing work,” she alleges. "In May of 2023, Scott, SZA and Future agreed to create the infringing work by copying plaintiff’s original work.” Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet is also named as a defendant in the suit. AP partnered with Scott's Cactus Jack for a line of watches, which Boyd says they advertised in videos featuring "Telekinesis.” Billboard notes that she appears focused on the fact she allegedly “never granted permission” for her song to be used. She also claims it was allegedly done without her “authorization, knowledge or consent.”

“The defendants and AP partnered to publish and commercially release an advertising campaign broadcasting the infringing work over the plaintiff’s objection," the lawsuit alleges. At the time of writing Travis Scott, Future, and SZA have yet to address the complaint.