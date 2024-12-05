Travis Scott Goes After "UTOPIA" Tour Production Company For $100 Million

La Flame is not happy about his set design.

Travis Scott might have had an incredibly successful tour for his 2023 album UTOPIA, but one particular aspect left him fuming. He launched a $100 million lawsuit against Wyoming-based production company Show Motion Engineering (SME) for allegedly damaging his brand and causing significant financial losses. Specifically, La Flame and his legal team allege that SME did not deliver on their promise to make the rapper a custom stage set for his 2023 tour for the aforementioned album, and also claimed that they exploited his image and name without his permission. His company XX Global backed up his claims that SME breached their stage contract based on a $1.5 million commission.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, the Nike collaborator accused SME of failing to build the stage for an inspection, which the contract apparently ordered before the transfer of any final payment. As such, Travis Scott's team did not send future payments through, which led SME to hold the set hostage and lead to its inability of use for the 2023 UTOPIA tour. Not only that, but the lawsuit also alleges that SME added insult to injury by failing to deliver the stage and using the Houston MC's brand for profit.

Travis Scott At The 2024 Olympics

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; American artist Travis Scott looks on before the game between United States and Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Furthermore, this includes SME's allegedly unauthorized use of Travis Scott's likeness, name, and past concerts as promo material for the company's website, including designs copyrighted by XX Global. As such, the "CIRCUS MAXIMUS" multi-hyphenate alleges that SME tried to improve their reputation and seek out prospective clients by using this material without permission.