Travis Scott Will Finally Return To Coachella In 2025

Travis Scott will reportedly perform on a Saturday night at next year's Coachella music festival, according to TMZ. Citing sources who have gotten a peak at next year's lineup, the outlet says Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone, will also be taking up spots on stage throughout the festivities. For Scott, the event will mark his first time performing at Coachella since 2017. The length of time in between doesn't come without festival organizers having tried to get him back sooner.

Scott was originally slated to perform at Coachella in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancelation of the event. Both sides tried to reschedule for 2022, but that was nixed after the infamous tragedy at Scott's Astroworld the year prior. Scott's Saturday night set is expected to be a "special guest" performance to close out the night.

Travis Scott Performs At Coachella In 2017

Apr 21, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; Travis Scott performs during the Coachella. Valley. Music and Arts. Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Fans on social media have already been expressing their excitement that Scott will be returning to Coachella in 2025. "Coachella is going to feel different this time around," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. Another added: "Another earth tremble from Travis performance."