Travis Scott Will Finally Return To Coachella In 2025

Travis Scott will reportedly perform on a Saturday night at next year's Coachella music festival, according to TMZ. Citing sources who have gotten a peak at next year's lineup, the outlet says Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone, will also be taking up spots on stage throughout the festivities. For Scott, the event will mark his first time performing at Coachella since 2017. The length of time in between doesn't come without festival organizers having tried to get him back sooner.
Scott was originally slated to perform at Coachella in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancelation of the event. Both sides tried to reschedule for 2022, but that was nixed after the infamous tragedy at Scott's Astroworld the year prior. Scott's Saturday night set is expected to be a "special guest" performance to close out the night.
Travis Scott Performs At Coachella In 2017
Fans on social media have already been expressing their excitement that Scott will be returning to Coachella in 2025. "Coachella is going to feel different this time around," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. Another added: "Another earth tremble from Travis performance."
The Coachella announcement comes amid a major year for Scott, who dropped his sophomore mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, on streaming services in celebration of its tenth anniversary in August. The rerelease debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200, moving 361,000 album-equivalent units, of which 331,000 were pure album sales. Before that, he kicked off the year by performing "My Eyes", "Fein", and "I Know?" from Utopia at the Grammy Awards. His album was nominated for Rap Album of the Year, but lost out to Killer Mike and his project, Michael. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Scott and Coachella on HotNewHipHop.
