Travis Scott's Coachella Performance Hyped Up With Historic Expectations

BYCole Blake57 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at Iowa
Mar 3, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Travis Scott watches the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Travis Scott will be having a huge role in next year's Coachella.

Travis Scott's highly-anticipated return to Coachella will be making history as the “most significant experience" the festival has ever had, according to the festival’s chief organizer, Paul Tollett. Speaking with The Desert Sun, Tollett, who serves as president of the festival’s parent company, Goldenvoice, provided some insight into Scott's special role for next year's event.

“That’s going to be pretty interesting," Tollett said, as caught by HipHopDX. "He laid out what he wants to do. It’s a little too early to give any details, but I think it’s the most significant experience the festival has ever had. Anything that gives you a chance to walk around and see something that’s interesting, that’s what discovery is all about.”

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

Travis Scott Performs During The Grammy Awards

Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Travis Scott performs during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

Tollett also addressed concerns about fans' safety, following the tragic crowd crush at Scott's 2021 Astroworld festival, which resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers. “We’ve done Travis’ concerts before, and we know how to run this,” Tollett said. “It’s on the main stage where we have barricades set up and are prepared for any situation.” With Scott not being listed as a headliner for the event, fans have been theorizing the role he will have since the lineup was announced. In a press release, organizers describe the event as a “Cactus Jack desert takeover” that will “curate a fully immersive and experiential world within the desert.”

Travis Scott To Perform At Coachella

In addition to Scott, other performers include Lady Gaga, Green Day. Charli XCX, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott, and more. It will kick off on the weekend of April 11-13 with a second weekend from April 18-20. Check out the full lineup for next year’s Coachella below.

Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...