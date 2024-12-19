Travis Scott's Coachella Performance Hyped Up With Historic Expectations

Travis Scott's highly-anticipated return to Coachella will be making history as the “most significant experience" the festival has ever had, according to the festival’s chief organizer, Paul Tollett. Speaking with The Desert Sun, Tollett, who serves as president of the festival’s parent company, Goldenvoice, provided some insight into Scott's special role for next year's event.
“That’s going to be pretty interesting," Tollett said, as caught by HipHopDX. "He laid out what he wants to do. It’s a little too early to give any details, but I think it’s the most significant experience the festival has ever had. Anything that gives you a chance to walk around and see something that’s interesting, that’s what discovery is all about.”
Travis Scott Performs During The Grammy Awards
Tollett also addressed concerns about fans' safety, following the tragic crowd crush at Scott's 2021 Astroworld festival, which resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers. “We’ve done Travis’ concerts before, and we know how to run this,” Tollett said. “It’s on the main stage where we have barricades set up and are prepared for any situation.” With Scott not being listed as a headliner for the event, fans have been theorizing the role he will have since the lineup was announced. In a press release, organizers describe the event as a “Cactus Jack desert takeover” that will “curate a fully immersive and experiential world within the desert.”
Travis Scott To Perform At Coachella
In addition to Scott, other performers include Lady Gaga, Green Day. Charli XCX, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott, and more. It will kick off on the weekend of April 11-13 with a second weekend from April 18-20. Check out the full lineup for next year’s Coachella below.
