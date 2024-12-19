Travis Scott's Coachella Performance Hyped Up With Historic Expectations

Travis Scott will be having a huge role in next year's Coachella.

Travis Scott's highly-anticipated return to Coachella will be making history as the “most significant experience" the festival has ever had, according to the festival’s chief organizer, Paul Tollett. Speaking with The Desert Sun, Tollett, who serves as president of the festival’s parent company, Goldenvoice, provided some insight into Scott's special role for next year's event.

“That’s going to be pretty interesting," Tollett said, as caught by HipHopDX. "He laid out what he wants to do. It’s a little too early to give any details, but I think it’s the most significant experience the festival has ever had. Anything that gives you a chance to walk around and see something that’s interesting, that’s what discovery is all about.”

Travis Scott Performs During The Grammy Awards

Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Travis Scott performs during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

Tollett also addressed concerns about fans' safety, following the tragic crowd crush at Scott's 2021 Astroworld festival, which resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers. “We’ve done Travis’ concerts before, and we know how to run this,” Tollett said. “It’s on the main stage where we have barricades set up and are prepared for any situation.” With Scott not being listed as a headliner for the event, fans have been theorizing the role he will have since the lineup was announced. In a press release, organizers describe the event as a “Cactus Jack desert takeover” that will “curate a fully immersive and experiential world within the desert.”

Travis Scott To Perform At Coachella