Coachella 2025: How To Watch Music's Biggest Festival

For the next two weekends, thousands of avid music listeners will take trips to Indio, California for the yearly Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Coachella has long been the most popular music festival in the United States. It has played host to some of the biggest artists in the world every April. Lady Gaga, Green Day, Travis Scott, and Post Malone are set to headline the main stage. Travis Scott was first scheduled to headline Coachella in 2020. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the entire event. However, he is no stranger to the Coachella stage, as he performed there in 2017. 2025 will mark Gaga's second time as a headliner. She previously replaced Beyoncé in 2017 when the latter backed out due to pregnancy.

Music fans unable to make it to Coachella Valley in person can download the Coachella app. The app, which is new for 2025, is a place where users can create their own personalized livestream schedules. They can also set reminders for when their favorite artists are performing and rewatch sets with the on-demand feature. The Coachella Livestream App is available in the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store. Coachella will also stream again this year through their official YouTube channel, with individual livestreams set up for each stage. There will also be multi-view option available for fans to stream up to four stages simultaneously.

How To Watch Coachella 2025

In addition to Lady Gaga, fans can expect performances from Missy Elliott, GloRilla, Tyla, LISA, Ravyn Lenae, and many more on both Fridays of Coachella (tonight, April 11, and April 18). On Saturday, April 12 and April 19, Clairo, T-Pain, and Beth Gibbons (of Portishead fame) are among some of the names scheduled. Charli XCX will also perform in what may be the farewell to her highly-discussed Brat era, as billboards have popped up suggesting that new music may be on the way from her. The hugely popular Green Day will close both Saturdays. Post Malone will headline both Sundays (April 13 and April 20), with Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Rema, Shaboozey, JENNIE, and others being just a few of the scheduled performers on those days. Travis Scott will perform as well, though his day is not yet clear, with plans to "redesign" the venue when he does.