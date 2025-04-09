Frank Ocean Hints At Plans For 2025 With Mysterious Billboard Outside Of Coachella

Frank Ocean appears to have something in store for this year after putting up a billboard featuring the phrase, “KIKI BOY 2025.” As confirmed by Rolling Stone, the billboard popped up along the road into the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The words, "Kiki Boy," also reference a alleged alternate Instagram account by the name @kikiboyyyyyyy that belongs to the elusive singer. The account launched in March 2025 and only has eight followers. They include his primary profile, @Blonded, as well as SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, and more.

Frank Ocean previously headlined Coachella in 2023, but the performance was highly-controversial. He was an hour late, didn't live-stream the show, and even cancelled his set for the second weekend. Fans didn't even get much insight into a long-waited follow-up to 2016's Blonde, as he said only: “I want to talk about why I’m here because it’s not because of a new album… Not that there’s not a new album.” A source at the time told Rolling Stone that there was originally going to be much more to Ocean's performance, but a last-minute leg injury threw a wrench in the plans. “There were a lot of production [elements] that Frank planned that at the last minute didn’t pan out,” they said. “That threw everything off, so it was a scramble after that.”

Frank Ocean's Next Project

Frank Ocean hasn't released an album since his critically acclaimed projects Blonde and Endless in 2016. While he's been mostly quiet on the music front, that doesn't mean he hasn't been working. Earlier this year, Variety confirmed his upcoming directorial debut film had begun shooting in Mexico City with David Jonsson starring.