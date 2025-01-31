Frank Ocean Officially Kickstarts Directorial Debut With Film Shoot & Casting Updates

Frank Ocean might be taking so long to drop another album because he's found another muse. Moreover, a new Variety report has revealed some interesting new details about his new movie – yes, you read that right. The Long Beach native is working on his independent directorial debut film, which reportedly began shooting in Mexico City last year, and David Jonsson will play the lead role. Frank also wrote the flick, which is reportedly titled Philly, and while earlier rumors about this movie hinted at an A24 and Taylor Russell collaboration, we can't confirm any of that based on these new reports.

Furthermore, plot details and release schedule remain mysteries, although it's important to note that this is far from Frank Ocean's first dance with cinema. In addition to all of the visual elements behind his music and releases, he worked with Spike Jonze and Sam Levy to shoot some video for a live show that he still might use in the future. But as with all things related to the "Ivy" creative, we can't know for sure. We'll just have to wait patiently and not get our hopes up.

Frank Ocean's Directorial Debut Is Shaping Up

As for other Frank Ocean news these days, SZA recently had to clear up a rumor that he was meant to appear on her SOS Deluxe: LANA until a last-minute removal, a claim that she wasn't very happy with. "Lmao now why would you even make this up??" she retaliated on social media, making it clear that her respect for him as an artist is driving a lot of this indignation. "Ur insane. It never existed. And don't ever play on Frank's name like that EVAAAA."