- TVLil Baby & Saweetie Joining "BMF" Cast For Season 3Cynthia Bailey is also hopping on, and we already heard news that 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo are special guests for the crime drama's next run.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVSaucy Santana Joins “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” CastSaucy Santana will be joining an impressive cast on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” in January 2024.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTaraji P. Henson Admits She Initially Ignored Oprah Winfrey’s Call For "The Color Purple"Taraji P. Henson says she accidently ignored Oprah's calls after being cast in "The Color Purple."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMatthew Perry's Funeral Attended By "Friends" CastThe intimate LA ceremony hosted around 20 guests in total. By Caroline Fisher
- TV50 Cent Trolls Redman Over Explanation For "Power" Departure50 Cent reacted to Redman's explanation of his "Power" departure on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDonald Glover To Join "Community" Movie, Joel McHale ConfirmsDonald Glover will be returning for the "Community" movie.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMetro Boomin To Appear In "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"Check out a new look at Metro Boomin in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Cast In "Sonic The Hedgehog" Spin-Off SeriesKid Cudi has been cast in the upcoming "Sonic The Hedgehog" spin-off series.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Reveals Who She'd Want To Play Her In A BiopicGabrielle Union says that she'd want Ashanti or Janet Jackson to play her in a biopic.By Cole Blake
- TVCecily Strong Departs "SNL" After 11 SeasonsCecily Strong said goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" during the latest episode.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJoey Bada$$ Says He Would "Love" To Play Big L In A BiopicJoey Bada$$ says that Big L is one of his "favorite rappers" and he wants to play him in a biopic.By Cole Blake
- MoviesRyan Gosling In Talks To Star In "Ocean's Eleven" Prequel: ReportRyan Gosling is reportedly in talks to star in an upcoming "Ocean's Eleven" prequel alongside Margot Robbie.By Cole Blake
- MoviesViola Davis To Star As Villain In "Hunger Games" PrequelViola Davis has been cast as the lead villain in the "Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."By Cole Blake
- MoviesLupita Nyong'o Teases Who Will Be Playing Titular Role In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"Lupita Nyong'o joked about dropping hints as to the identity of the new Black Panther.By Cole Blake
- MoviesFidel Castro’s Daughter Defends James Franco's "Alina Of Cuba" CastingFidel Castro’s daughter has come to the defence of the casting of James Franco in "Alina of Cuba."By Cole Blake
- MoviesH.E.R. Cast As Belle In Disney's "Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration"H.E.R. is set to play Belle in ABC's upcoming "Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration" special. By Cole Blake
By Cole Blake
- TVVince Staples Joins Cast Of Showtime Series Based On "The Wood"Vince Staples will be joining Richard T. Jones and Tamala Jones in the upcoming Showtime series based on the iconic 1999 movie. By Aron A.
- TVTopher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, & More Cast In "That ’70s Show" Spin-Off At NetflixAlmost all of the original cast of "That ’70s Show" will be returning for Netflix's new spin-off series.By Cole Blake
- MoviesPetition To Have Amber Heard Removed From "Aquaman 2" Hits 3 Million SignaturesA petition with over 3 million signatures is calling for Amber Heard to be removed from "Aquaman 2."By Cole Blake
- MoviesKelly Rowland, Omari Hardwick, & More Cast In "Fantasy Football"Omari Hardwick and Kelly Rowland are joining the cast of "Fantasy Football."By Cole Blake