Saucy Santana Joins “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Cast

Saucy Santana is the latest cast member to be added to the lineup for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which will be returning in January 2024. The show will detail his relationship with his partner, ZellSwag. ZellSwag previously participated in the Hollywood version of MTV's reality series.

Outside of Santana, the rest of the cast includes Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mazi G, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy and Yung Joc.

Saucy Santana Attends MTV Video Music Awards

Saucy Santana at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential. Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Santana recently made headlines while reflecting on his experience with his sexuality. In doing so, he admitted that he hopes he won't have to raise a child who also ends up being gay. “I think for me, just being honest – I’m just worried about how to raise a kid and just me being gay,” he said during an upcoming interview with VH1’s For The Fellas. “And I feel like if I have a son, I wouldn’t want my son to be gay. And not because nothing is wrong with it but because of everything I went through. I don’t look at it as self-hate because I love myself more than anybody. I think that it’s just not easy, I want better and I don’t even know if better is the right word because it’s not saying… To me, nothing is wrong with being gay.” That full interview will be dropping on December 15.

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" To Return Next Month

Check out the trailer for the return of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta above. The show will officially be arriving on MTV on January 9, early next year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Saucy Santana and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on HotNewHipHop.

