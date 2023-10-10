“Love & Hip-Hop: Houston” Is In The Works: Details

Fans of the Love & Hip Hop franchise will be excited to hear news of a new Love & Hip Hop Houston spinoff that includes notable artists from the city. It has been reported that a new show is in the works as of now. Rumors began in 2016 of a new Love & Hip Hop franchise that was set to expand to the city but there wasn't much development on the subject. During that time, there were talks of potential cast members such as Jhonni Blaze, Mehgan James, Kirko Bangz, and Just Brittany. Additionally, a roster of several other renowned Houston natives who are embedded in the music industry were considered.

However, production was reportedly stopped indefinitely due to safety concerns for the crew on set. According to insiders, there were alleged acts of extreme violence between cast members and issues with those local to the area, citing the set as "too chaotic". As months turned to years, there was little insight on whether or not the plans for Love & Hip Hop: Houston would ever come to fruition.

"Love & Hip-Hop Houston" Receives A Revival

In 2018, efforts to create a Houston version of the reality franchise resurfaced. There were even reports that suggested that form Destiny's Child member Letoya Luckett may be part of the cast. She quickly denied the claims in a social media post in which she stated, “Hey Loves! So yeaaa NO! I am NT on the new season of ‘Love & Hip Hop Houston’. Not sure where that even came from. BUT u can catch me on Season 3 of Single Ladies on VH1 #Felicia.”

Now, according to inside sources, executives at the Love & Hip Hop franchise are determined to make Love & Hip Hop: Houston a reality. Conversations regarding the potential spin-off have reportedly resumed, and VH1 is actively searching for talent. They have not specified the individuals they are considering for the cast. Although, it is possible that a completely new lineup will be assembled. Overall, this would counter the rumored participants of 2016 and 2018. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

