lhh
- TV"Love & Hip-Hop: Houston" Is In The Works: Details"Love & Hip Hop Houston" is set to begin production soon.By Mia Sims
- TVCyn Santana's Off-Key Singing Had "Love & Hip-Hop" Viewers Clowning Her HardSome fans think Cyn Santana should give up her musical aspirations.By Alex Zidel
- TVLyrica Anderson Dumps A1 Bentley After He Cheats Again On "Love & Hip Hop"Lyrica Anderson packed up her bags and left.By Alex Zidel
- TVAkon & One Of His Wives Debut On "Love & Hip Hop"; Fans Already Hate ThemFans are not feeling Tricia Ana and her "cringe" voice.By Alex Zidel
- TV"Love & Hip Hop's" A1 Bentley Admits To Cheating On Lyrica With Offset's Alleged MistressA1 Bentley says he slept with Summer Bunni during a recent episode of "LHHH."By Alex Zidel
- TVLove & Hip Hop ATL Reunion Episode: The Cast Finally Face OffIn this week's episode, the cast finally faces each other in part one of the reunions and we simply cannot get enough of the ensuing drama. By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 18 Recap: Yung Joc Pops The QuestionThis week marks the final episode of the season and the cast members are closing in on their respective chapters.By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 17 Recap: Karlie Redd's Lie Detector Test Results Are InIn this week's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" episode, Young Joc fights for Kendra, Karlie reveals the results of the lie-detector test, Rasheeda launches her mother-daughter event and more...By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 16 Recap: Kendra Meets Young Joc's Baby MamasIn this week's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" episode, Young Joc faces several ultimatums after Kendra meets his baby mothers, Erica Dixon hosts a baby shower, Karlie gets in trouble and more in this week's juicy episode...By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 15 Recap: Akbar V Publicly Humiliates ShekinahIn this week's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" episode, Young Joc tells his other baby mothers about Kendra, Shekinah and Akbar V face off, Kirk & Rasheeda host a couple's seminar and more...By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 14 Recap: Karlie Redd & Mo Hit Up Couples CounsellingKarlie Redd & her fiance Mo bring their issues to couple's counselling, Joc calls on Shekinah to take care of business, Scrapp DeLeon emphasizes on keeping things light and Rasheeda chats with Jasmine at last. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"L&HH" Star Brittney Taylor Arrested For Assault & Aggravated HarassmentBrittney Taylor plays the aggressor this time around.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop": A1 Bentley & Lyrica Anderson Break Up Because Of Summer BunniLyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley are reportedly breaking up.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 11 Recap: Pooh Calls Out Karlie Redd In TrinidadBambi & Scrappy are going through it, Pooh hits Trinidad with a bang (literally) and much more in this week's juicy episode. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop" Stars Marcus Black & Brooke Valentine Announce Baby's BirthCongratulations to Marcus and Brooke!By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 8 Recap: A Couples Retreat Gone WrongIn this week's episode, the cast goes on a trip and all hell breaks loose. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentSolo Lucci Publicly Placed In Handcuffs During Cinco De Mayo CelebrationsSolo Lucci was publicly placed in cuffs. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentB2K's Raz B Joins The Cast Of "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood"Raz B inked the deal last month. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentRemy Ma Has Visual Evidence That Will Destroy Brittney Taylor's ClaimsThe visuals are apparently cut and dry.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJoseline Hernandez Shows New Man Doing "Daddy Duties" & Internet Drags Stevie JThe former "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star sparked an interesting debate.By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop Atlanta Episode 3 Season 8 Recap: Moniece Slaughter Is BackDiving into the drama from last night's episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop" Star Tommie Lee Back In Jail After Drunken Court AppearanceTommie Lee was in court for her child abuse case.By Alex Zidel