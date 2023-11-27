Saucy Santana Roasts A Woman During Video Shoot: "She Ain't Have No BBL"

Saucy Santana recently has been tangled up with social media critic DJ Akademiks. The rapper was fed up with him messing with his close friend, Yung Miami, one-half of the City Girls. DJ has been ruthless with his comments about the femcee's career. It has mostly consisted of saying there are no results from her music, especially numbers-wise. Saucy stepped in and fired shot after shot toward DJ and a lot of people were siding with the rapper.

After the media pundit clowned Saucy's diss track, he fired right back. A lot of fans were happy to see Saucy give it right back to the social media star. "This has to be the funniest beef in hip-hop history. Because he really got checked and humbled by Saucy 😂 DL boys down 500." While he might have gained some followers after that, he might be losing some almost immediately.

Saucy Santana Let Her Have It

In a recent video shoot, Saucy appears to be judging some random women's appearances. One critique is starting to cause a stir on the internet, with him judging a lady harshly. He said, "She ain't have no BBL, no mink lashes, no lace wig... she just said f*** it." One of the biggest problems with social media today is the amount of people who are flaunting their body image heavily altered. These comments by Saucy have a lot of people going after him for essentially promoting fake body image compared to natural beauty. One goes, "See….this the problem now." Another says, "3 BBLs and still being built like a hot air balloon is crazy. He got some nerve."

