T.I. Still Performs After Nasty King Harris Fight At The Atlanta Falcons Game

T.I. had a bit of a rough Thanksgiving weekend. He and his family attended the Atlanta Falcons game in Georgia against their NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints. It was a nail-bitter with both middling teams fighting to the end to claim first place in the division. The Falcons went on to win, but it came with a price. The trap legend's son, King Harris, painted himself in a negative light.

It all went down when the 19-year-old son went on Instagram Live. Harris mentioned how he used to go to his grandmother's due to some fighting. Right after he said that his mother, Tiny, snatched the phone and gave the real reason as to why Harris went there often. Things began to escalate from there. T.I.'s son called out someone, saying, "What’s wrong with y'all? Why ya’ll doing that to me? Y'all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?" T.I. finally had enough and said that he was embarrassing the family.

T.I. Said The Show Must Go On

To say it was not a pretty moment is an understatement. However, even with all of that the rap legend still had to give the fans a show. In fact, he did just that. To be honest, if he did not, it would really send people into a frenzy if he did not perform after a family spat. Luckily, he still put a lot of energy in for the amped crowd. You check out the performance above from The Neighborhood Talk.

What are your initial thoughts on T.I. still performing at the Atlanta Falcons game after the fight with his son, King Harris, and his family? If he did not go on with the show, would that have been a bad look for him? Was Harris out of line with his comments, or does he have a point that he is a grown man?

