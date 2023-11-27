Cardi B Calls Out Hazel E Over Nicki Minaj Comparison During Tasha K Interview

Cardi B has responded to Hazel E's recent criticism during her interview with Tasha K in a comment on Instagram. The Love and Hip-Hop star complained that Cardi says she's at the top of the game and won't give Nicki Minaj proper credit. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, Cardi responded in the comments section while replying to a fan who argued Hazel was putting words in her mouth.

“Exactly," Cardi wrote. "I never said that! I don’t even know why this woman [keeps] mentioning me but I guess she has to. Like, look at what they chose to highlight from her whole interview.”

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Meet Up At The Met

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Scott, Cardi B, and Tiffany Haddish attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue)

As for exactly what Hazel E had to say, she told Tasha K: “When you really take Nicki for who she is and her body of work and what she did for female rap, and you don’t want to give her credit?” She also added: “I’m not no hater-ass b*tch, so all this ghetto, Cinderella, f*cking projects, Spanish-ass, motherf*cking senorita concita, f*cking Spanish-Latin female rap b*tch talking bout she the top is cr*zy.” Check out the Instagram post featuring Cardi's response below.

Cardi B Responds To Hazel E

Cardi B wasn't the only person upset with Hazel E's interview with Tasha K. Her fellow Love and Hip-Hop star, Masika Kalysha, also complained about comments she made on Gucci Mane. The two got into a heated exchange of posts on social media afterward. Be on the lookout for further updates on Hazel E and Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

