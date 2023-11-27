XXXTENTACION Murder Accomplice Who Pled Guilty Might Be Free Soon

Robert Allen, one of the men complicit in the murder of XXXTENTACION, might become a free man very soon. Moreover, recent developments in court seem to be leading up to his prompt release given a few different factors in his specific case. Most of these revolve around the fact that Allen testified against his other codefendants, three men who received more harsh jail time. For this testimony, the court sentenced him to seven years in prison, but eventually brought it down a peg. The judge in this case reduced his time to 64 months, a little over five years, but that's not all that worked in Allen's favor.

Furthermore, one of these was that, as Robert Allen waited and waited for the trial to actually get underway following their arrest around June 2018, he was actually building credit for his eventual prison sentence. Judge Michael Usan basically accredited him 1,911 days of service, which is almost his full sentence, in October of this year. This means that one of the people who helped murder XXXTENTACION might be free come December, as there's very little time left for Allen to serve. The others who faced trial alongside and then against him were Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome.

News Coverage Of XXXTENTACION Murderers' Conviction: Watch

Back in August of 2022, Robert Allen pled guilty to second-degree murder charges in the XXXTENTACION case. Then, he testified against his colleagues, identifying Boatwright and Newsome as the two men with masks on in surveillance footage of the murder and Boatwright in particular as the shooter. Allen claimed Williams was the getaway driver and that they split the $50K found in X's Louis Vuitton bag that they stole. Allen received $5K, whereas the other perpetrators- who years later received life sentences on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges- got $15K.

By comparison, Robert Allen not only got a then-reduced seven-year sentence and credit for time served, but also faces 20 years of probation. Judge Usan expressed belief in his genuine remorse for the murder, which seems to have gone a long way. He also ordered the removal of his address from documents regarding his probation, so it's clear he's looking out for his safety a bit here. For more news and updates on XXXTENTACION's case and artistic legacy, come back to HNHH.

