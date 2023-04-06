xxxtentacion
- MusicOffset Links Up With XXXTENTACION's Little Brother In New PictureFans couldn't help but think the pair looked surprisingly similar. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKid Cudi Samples Old XXXTENTACION Track On "INSANO": Fans ReactSome fans thought it was disrespectful to market this as a brand-new feature, but others had a more nuanced take.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Mother Reveals The Kinds Of Books He Was Reading: WatchXXXTENTACION was into the weird and wonderful things beyond our comprehension. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Accomplice Who Pled Guilty Might Be Free SoonGiven a sentence reduction and credit from the judge for time served, Robert Allen could be a free man come December.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Jury Selection Begins This Week, XXXTENTACION Prosecutor Added To TrialFor the second time this year, YNW Melly is preparing to spend most of his time in the courtroom.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsRONNY J And XXXTENTACION Team Up For "EMOJI"This comes from RONNY J's latest record "CHARGED UP."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicXXXTENTACION & Trippie Redd's "F**k Love" Goes Diamond 5 Years After DeathIt's also Trippie's 24th birthday, and this makes this certification all the more special and almost destined. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Laughs At XXXTENTACION Defense Lawyer Over Drake SubpoenaPeople aren't done clowning the supporters of the Drizzy conspiracy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentSoundCloud Rap Albums That Defined A GenerationThe SoundCloud era of hip-hop changed the blueprint of the genre for good through multiple chart-topping albums out of Internet culture. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentXXXTentacion's "?" Turns 5: Revisiting The Late Rapper's AlbumWe're looking back on the generational influence of XXXTentacion's final album release before his death, "?"By Caleb Hardy
- MusicJuice WRLD, XXXTentacion, Drake Are Most-Streamed RappersBoth Juice and X achieved the feat posthumously.By Noah Grant
- CrimeXXXTENTACION Killers Appear Defeated In New MugshotsNew mugshots of Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright, and Dedrick Williams surface after they were found guilty of murdering XXXTENTACION.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTENTACION Killer Seeks New Trial, Blasts JudgeTrayvon Newsome claimed that the court made various mistakes as they deliberated the three codefendants' guilt.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeXXXTENTACION's Mom Tells Killers Not To Drop The Soap In PrisonCleopatra Bernard says that the three men sentenced to life for XXXTENTACION's murder will be targets.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Killers Hit With Life In PrisonWe now know the sentence for XXXTentacion's killers.By Ben Mock