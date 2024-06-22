Ski Mask The Slump God Disses Ryan Garcia Over XXXTentacion Claim

He's had enough of the theories.

Ryan Garcia has managed to make himself incredibly unlikeable in 2024. The boxer has bad outrageous assertions, and tested positive for PEDs before title matches. He somehow managed to combine these two pastimes on June 20. Garcia was suspended from boxing for one year following his second positive PED test. In response, Garcia inexplicably claimed that Drake had XXXTentacion killed. There isn't more context. The tweet literally reads: "F*ck it Drake killed X." This made a lot of people mad, and Ski Mask the Slump God was one of them.

Ski Mask the Slump God did not humor Garcia's claims. Instead, he chastised the boxer and anybody who believed him. "Whoever believe this stupid sh*t," he tweeted. "Too deep in the YouTube conspiracy rabbit hole. "Go outside touch grass my n**ga." Ski Mask is known for his outrageous and oftentimes silly rap persona, but he doesn't play when it comes to XXXTentacion. The rapper was close with X during his lifetime, and they collaborated on multiple songs together. During a Rolling Loud concert in 2022, Ski Mask paid tribute to his friend by posting a message on the background screen. "I wish I told you how much you really meant to me more often," Ski Mask wrote. "Out of everyone you knew my pride brings me down."

Ski Mask The Slump God Included X On His New Album

Things weren't always friendly between the two rappers, though. Ski Mask the Slump God and X had a falling out in 2017, when the latter refused to give Ski Mask a feature on his album. "My response to the request for the song by Ski is no," X wrote on Instagram. "I am going to destroy all of these rappers." Sources close to Ski Mask the Slump God claim they squashed the beef before X died. "What most people don’t know is that they squashed that old thing a long time [ago]," they told Urban Islandz. "They were like brothers again, they both came up in the same hood and went through a lot of sh*t together."