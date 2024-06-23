XXXTentacion Associate Says "It's Still F*ck Drake" After Ryan Garcia's Viral Conspiracy Theory

DJ Scheme clarified his stance on the Toronto rapper.

XXXTentacion associate DJ Scheme discussed the late rapper and reaffirmed that "it's still f*ck Drake" after Ryan Garcia shared a conspiracy theory about the Toronto rapper being linked to X's death. While Ski Mask The Slump God recently shot down the rumor, Scheme clarified that, even though it's not true, they're still not fans of Drake.

"My Only Issue Is That After My Brother Died All Drake Did Was Throw Shots To Look More Gangster. So To Wrap Things Up It’s Still F*ck Drake," he wrote in one post. "My loyalty is to MY family that’s it. & I consider each and every one of you guys apart of it." When one user brought up Ski Mask The Slump God's recent comments on the matter, Scheme responded: "Because SKI was saying DRAKE said 'HE DIDNT DO IT' & CAME TO SKI AND SAID HE LOVED HIM. That’s NOT ski defending him." As for what he had posted, Ski wrote on X: "Whoever Believe This Stupid Sh*t Too Deep In The YouTube Conspiracy Rabbit Hole Go Outside Touch Grass My N***a."

XXXTentacion Receives Tribute During Rolling Loud California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: A view of a tribute to slain rapper XXXTentacion during day 2 of Rolling Loud. Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Despite the popularity of the conspiracy theory, which stems from a short-lived feud with Drake, XXXTentacion's killers have already been convicted of his 2018 murder. The 20-year-old rapper was shot and killed outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, while the attackers stole his Louis Vuitton bag which held $50,000 in cash. Police eventually arrested four suspects and charged them with first-degree murder.

DJ Scheme Speaks On XXXTentacion & Drake

Check out DJ Scheme's full posts about XXXTentacion, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Drake above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

