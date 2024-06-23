Vory Defends Drake After Ryan Garcia Accuses Him Of Killing XXXTentacion

According to Vory, OVO is his "family."

Earlier this week, Ryan Garcia took to Twitter/X to perpetuate an ongoing conspiracy theory that Drake was responsible for the death of XXXTentacion. Of course, this is unconfirmed and only an allegation, but the rapper's associates are upset about it nonetheless. Vory, for example, took to his Instagram Story recently to shut it down.

"Why do yall keep playing w @champagnepapi like he's not the greatest of all times," he began. "I've been silent for months but come on now bro do yall understand who tf this man is!!! Stop believing the goofy a** sh*t DRAKE IS DRAKE ACCEPT it! N****s got real life going on fr OVO took me in as a lil brotha since I was 19 I'm 26. Now I could never n will never. Same w Ye."

Vory Sticks Up For Drake As Ryan Garcia Perpetuates XXXTentacion Conspiracy Theory

Vory didn't stop there, however. He went on to reiterate his loyalty to various other artists as well, claiming that he felt the need to clear things up. "Sorry to break yall hearts," he wrote in part. "But Drake & the whole OVO is my family forever." As for XXXTentacion's associates, DJ Scheme recently chimed in on Garcia's accusation on Twitter. He made it clear that while it isn't true, he's still not a fan of Drake due to the way he publicly reacted to X's passing.