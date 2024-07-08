Ryan Garcia & Wiz Khalifa Link-Up Leads To Criticism Following Boxer’s Racist Comments

Ryan Garcia was previously expelled from the World Boxing Council after his Twitter tirade against George Floyd, Muslims, and more.

Over the weekend, Ryan Garcia went to support his brother Sean in his match against Amado Vargas on the Nate Diaz versus Jorge Masvidal undercard in Anaheim, California. In fact, he even ran into Wiz Khalifa at the event, and he shared a clip of their interaction online. "Real vibes real time @wizkhalifa What’s the next move, Monaco?????," the boxer captioned the clip, with the rapper reportedly replying: "We linking up in Europe." However, a lot of fans weren't happy with this link-up due to Garcia's recent racist rant against Black people and many other groups, and accused him of trying to exploit Wiz and black fans' goodwill.

For those unaware, this even led to his expulsion from the World Boxing Council. "Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization," Mauricio Sulaiman shared on Thursday, July 4. "We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being [sic]. He has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse." As such, many fans wondered whether or not Wiz Khalifa was aware of what Garcia had said, and posited that he wouldn't be so keen for a photo op if he did.

"I haven’t spoken to Ryan in a long time," Ryan Garcia's dad told Fight Hub TV during a recent interview. "He speaks to his mother more than me. But it’s okay, he’ll call me when he wants to. I would love for him to get some type of therapy when it comes to his drinking. I’m being real. He says he can control it. I hope he can. But if he doesn’t... Get that therapy so he can stop."