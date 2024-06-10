Ryan Garcia Gives Emotional Plea For Support From Fans After Being Arrested For Felony Vandalism

The boxer asks for fans for support during a tough time.

Ryan Garcia was reportedly taken into custody by Beverly Hills Police Department officers on Saturday, June 8, on charges of felony vandalism. Ryan Garcia allegedly destroyed his room and the hallway of the Waldorf Astoria hotel, according to local law enforcement officials. The fighter from Golden Boy Promotions, 25, is accused of causing damages totaling $15,000. Last week, his family called the police to perform a welfare check on the boxer due to concerns. Garcia reportedly complained about a health problem after being taken into custody. He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by the BHPD for assessment and care. Now, Garcia has finally spoken out after the arrest.

A statement attributed to the athlete came from representatives for Ryan Garcia. Garcia mentioned his mother's recent breast cancer diagnosis while expressing gratitude to his fans. “It’s always love. Thanks to my fans for always supporting me. [Y’all] know I’ve been dealing with incredible stress, pressure and now the devastating news of my mom’s health. Love and compassion wins. Always,” Garcia stated. Furthermore, Ryan Garcia shared a number of posts on social media regarding his ongoing legal issues in Beverly Hills. He cited Jesus Christ, begged for prayers, and seemed to draw a comparison between his circumstances and Donald Trump's 34 criminal convictions in the tweets.

Ryan Garcia Responds After Concerning Arrest

“I’m worried [sad face emoticon]. I have to be at this weird hospital and they are trying to give me medicine and they have me on a hold for who knows how long, they will determine. Pray for me, God help me,” Garcia tweeted on Sunday. He later tweeted, “Kinda funny both Trump and I are in jail [man shrugging emoji]. I don’t know if he is in jail but I know he got convicted. This sucks, but I love Jesus, I will be okay.”

Garcia was checked out by police at the same hotel earlier this week, and that's when the arrest happened. Despite the hotel allegedly cutting him off from booze, he was apparently well at the time, and the authorities left him alone. Earlier this year, Garcia stunned many by defeating Devin Haney, a notable victory. That victory was quickly tainted after the Boxer received positive drug tests for PED’s. Overall, Ryan Garcia has been going through a lot these past couple of months.