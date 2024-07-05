Ryan Garcia Expelled From World Boxing Council After Racist Twitter Rant

Ryan Garcia dropped the n-word multiple times in tweets and during livestreams, mocked George Floyd's death, and a whole lot more.

Ryan Garcia shocked social media this week with a racist Twitter rant that mocked George Floyd's death, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and included multiple disparaging remarks and slurs against African Americans, Muslims, and other discriminated groups. Moreover, the World Boxing Council, one of four major organizations that sanction professional boxing bouts, announced his expulsion from the group on Thursday (July 4). "Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization," Mauricio Sulaiman stated. "We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being [sic]. He has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse."

"I was trolling I want all the killing to stop," Ryan Garcia expressed on social media as an apology after his remarks. "I love everyone sorry if I offended you." This is a pretty rough year so far for him, as the New York State Athletic Commission banned him from boxing for a year due to testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs for his recent fight with Devin Haney. We don't know what else will come of this development, but we hope that there aren't more antics in its wake. After all, it seems like the last thing the controversial boxer needs right now.

World Boxing Council Expels Ryan Garcia

"I haven’t spoken to Ryan in a long time," Ryan Garcia's dad revealed during a recent Fight Hub TV interview. "He speaks to his mother more than me. But it’s okay, he’ll call me when he wants to. I would love for him to get some type of therapy when it comes to his drinking. I’m being real. He says he can control it. I hope he can. But if he doesn’t... Get that therapy so he can stop."