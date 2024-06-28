Ryan Garcia Disses Devin Haney With Cringeworthy Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Freestyle

Not a great look for Garcia.

Ryan Garcia is certainly an interesting character as it pertains to the boxing world. However, he has been embroiled in quite a bit of controversy and turmoil as of late. Overall, this is due to the fact that he tested positive for PEDs following his fight with Devin Haney. As a result, the win did not count. Furthermore, Garcia has been suspended for an entire year. This is not good for his career, especially since a loss to Gervonta Davis has already put him on the fringes of irrelevance.

Despite Garcia's alleged actions, the boxer still carries hatred for Devin Haney. It's peculiar as to why considering Haney has nothing to do with the suspension. Regardless, if Garcia has an opportunity to diss Haney, he is going to take it every single time. That is exactly what happened recently as Garcia was streaming on a yacht with content creator N3on. As you can see below, Garcia gave his own freestyle on top of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Ryan Garcia Spits Bars

Lyrically, this freestyle was not good. As far as flows go, it also wasn't very good. In the comments section over at No Jumper, fans couldn't help but make fun of Garcia's recent change in demeanor. "His whole demeanor change after the tank fight," one person wrote. "Ryan looks like he’s on coke," said another. Some fans even called N3on corny for entertaining any of this. If anything is for certain, it is that Garcia is not the same fighter he was even just one year ago.

Let us know what you think of this freestyle from Ryan Garcia, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with the fans that this is incredibly cringeworthy? What do you believe is next for Ryan Garcia now that he is going to be suspended for a year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite athletes.