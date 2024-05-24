Ryan Garcia’s Legal Team Addresses The Boxer's Positive Tests For Banned Substance

Ryan Garcia is being accused of utilizing illegal performance-enhancing substances. On April 20 in Brooklyn, the boxer emerged victorious over Devin Haney in a widely publicized bout. Ostarine, a prohibited drug, was discovered in Ryan Garcia's B-sample test, according to ESPN. It is also alleged that his A-sample, which was obtained before the fight with Haney, tested positive for the selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). Regarding the accusations made against the 25-year-old prizefighter, Garcia's legal team has provided comments.

The lawyers for Garcia, including Paul Greene, Matt Kaiser, Darin Chavez, and Guadalupe Valencia, maintain that their client did not use Ostarine or any other performance-enhancing drug. "Ryan Garcia is committed to clean and fair competition and has never intentionally used any banned substance," the statement reads. "Soon after being notified of his positive test, Ryan voluntarily had his hair collected and shipped to Dr. Pascal Kintz, the foremost expert in toxicology and hair-sample analysis." All in all, Garcia's legal team is asserting his innocence.

Ryan Garcia's Lawyers Respond To Positive Drug Tests

Ryan Garcia's legal representation has put out a strong statement asserting their fighter's innocence. The statement continues, "The results of Ryan's hair sample came back negative. This is consistent with contamination and demonstrably proves that Ryan had not ingested Ostarine over a period of time — the only way he would have had any advantage whatsoever in the ring." His lawyers stated, "Ryan has voluntarily submitted to tests throughout his career, which have always shown negative results. He also tested negative multiple times leading up to the fight against Haney."

Additionally, Ryan Garcia could be a victim of "supplement contamination," according to the attorneys. The boxer did not obtain any "performance-enhancing benefit," according to his camp, prior to his matchup with Devin Haney. His legal team concluded their statement, saying, "We are certain that one of the natural supplements Ryan was using in the lead up to the fight will prove to be contaminated and are in the process of testing the supplements to determine the exact source." Overall, Ryan Garcia and his team are fighting back against the allegations of PED usage. All in all, the situation will be developing for some time.

