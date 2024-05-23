Logan Paul Sues Ryan Garcia For Defamation Following His Second Positive PED Drug Test

Ryan Garcia's B-sample, drawn for his fight against Devin Haney, apparently tested positive for the illicit substance ostarine on Thursday. The testing was conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA). Tests took place both before and after Garcia defeated Haney on April 20 by a majority decision. Garcia may be subject to fines, suspension, or even having the result of the bout ruled invalid. Now, Logan Paul has reportedly sued the boxer over the positive test results, citing defamation.

Logan Paul recently vented his anger on social media, saying that he feels his drink company is "under attack" by false narratives spreading on the internet and that he has to take action, with Ryan at the top of his list. In the complaint, Prime details Garcia's claimed misconduct by citing his social media tirades about the drink's detrimental side effects, including how it will "hurt you big time," "mess up your guys's (sic) liver," and "kill your guys's (sic) brains," without providing evidence to back up the accusations. "Today we begin to hold those accountable who've damaged our brand for attention while we correct the narrative," Paul said on Instagram. "We're here to stay and will continue to change the world of hydration with bold flavors and creative innovation."

Logan Paul Is Suing Ryan Garcia For Defamation

Ryan Garcia is being sued by Logan Paul and Prime. The lawsuit is positioned on the grounds of unjust enrichment, unfair competition, trade libel, and defamation. Additionally, the complaint details Garcia's claims that Prime includes "ostarine," a prohibited chemical for which he tested positive during his fight with Devin Haney. Prime is an official sponsor of Devin Haney. Garcia's remarks, according to Prime, are hurting the company's sales by implying that it is associated with the devil. Additionally, Garcia is said to have claimed that the company's workers have "burned" and "assaulted" children. According to the lawsuit, Garcia is aware of the falsity of his assertions. Yet he is still making these ridiculous claims to further his own brand, which is built on creating drama.

Garcia has not yet responded to the case, but we anticipate one shortly. What was a monumental moment in his career, his win against Devin Haney now might be his lowest point. He has lost a lot of credibility after it was confirmed he tested positive for a banned substance. Overall, we are interested in what's next for Ryan Garcia and whether or not this lawsuit will continue. All in all, things are not looking good for Garcia.

