Dillon Danis Trolls Logan Paul Following Nina Agdal Pregnancy Announcement

Dillon Danis is ruthless.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
733 Views
Boxing In Manchester - KSI v Tommy Fury

Dillon Danis had a lot of beef with Logan Paul and Nina Agdal. However, that feud was months ago at this point. Overall, it started in the lead-up to Danis' fight against Paul. The entire time, Danis just kept slut-shaming Agdal, in an attempt to rattle Logan. In the end, it didn't work for Danis as he got destroyed in the fight. It was a pathetic showing that made fans turn on him. Since that time, he has remained fairly quiet as it pertains to the couple. After all, people don't exactly want him to talk in such a rude way about someone who crushed him in the ring.

Well, today, Logan and Nina delivered some massive news to their fans. They revealed that they have a child on the way. Overall, this is great news for the couple, and they seem incredibly excited about all of this. However, Danis couldn't let this news break without interjecting himself into all of it and making a joke at Logan's expense. In a photoshopped image of himself and Agdal, Danis wrote "that might be my kid."

Read More: Dillon Danis Challenges Logan Paul To MMA Fight

Dillon Danis Could Not Help Himself

Unfortunately, for Danis, what he is selling ain't being bought anymore. Fans in the comments section over on DJ Akademiks' page were not amused. And why would they be? Danis got destroyed by Logan Paul and if they got back in the ring, the same thing would occur. At this point, Danis is better off just sitting this one out, for all of eternity. It would save him a whole lot of embarrassment.

Let us know what you think of what Dillon Danis had to say, in the comments section down below. Should Dillon leave them alone at this point? Did his loss to Logan make these kinds of comments hit way less hard? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on breaking news from your favorite teams and athletes.

Read More: Dillon Danis Upset With Joe Rogan For This Reason

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
MF and DAZN: X Series - The Prime Card Press Conference - OVO Arena WembleySportsDillon Danis Posts Video Of Andrew Tate Roasting Logan Paul's Engagement Video
Celebrity Sightings In Miami Beach - July 22, 2023SportsLogan Paul Reveals His Feelings On Nina Agdal's Dating History
MF and DAZN: X Series - The Prime Card Press Conference - OVO Arena WembleySportsDillon Danis Has Fans Thinking He Pulled Out Of Logan Paul Fight
UFC 229: Khabib v McGregorSportsDillon Danis Continues To Taunt Logan Paul, Calls Nina Agdal A "Sl*t"