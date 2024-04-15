Dillon Danis Trolls Logan Paul Following Nina Agdal Pregnancy Announcement

Dillon Danis had a lot of beef with Logan Paul and Nina Agdal. However, that feud was months ago at this point. Overall, it started in the lead-up to Danis' fight against Paul. The entire time, Danis just kept slut-shaming Agdal, in an attempt to rattle Logan. In the end, it didn't work for Danis as he got destroyed in the fight. It was a pathetic showing that made fans turn on him. Since that time, he has remained fairly quiet as it pertains to the couple. After all, people don't exactly want him to talk in such a rude way about someone who crushed him in the ring.

Well, today, Logan and Nina delivered some massive news to their fans. They revealed that they have a child on the way. Overall, this is great news for the couple, and they seem incredibly excited about all of this. However, Danis couldn't let this news break without interjecting himself into all of it and making a joke at Logan's expense. In a photoshopped image of himself and Agdal, Danis wrote "that might be my kid."

Dillon Danis Could Not Help Himself

Unfortunately, for Danis, what he is selling ain't being bought anymore. Fans in the comments section over on DJ Akademiks' page were not amused. And why would they be? Danis got destroyed by Logan Paul and if they got back in the ring, the same thing would occur. At this point, Danis is better off just sitting this one out, for all of eternity. It would save him a whole lot of embarrassment.

Let us know what you think of what Dillon Danis had to say, in the comments section down below. Should Dillon leave them alone at this point? Did his loss to Logan make these kinds of comments hit way less hard? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on breaking news from your favorite teams and athletes.

