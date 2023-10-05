Dillon Danis Upset With Joe Rogan For This Reason

Dillon Danis has been doing a whole lot of promo as of late. Overall, he is someone who is known for going after his opponents prior to a fight. Of course, we are seeing that right now with the Logan Paul situation. He has been terrorizing Logan on social media over the last few months, and he just won't let up. Although he has been hit with a restraining order from Nina Agdal, he doesn't seem to care. He is still posting photos of her, and there isn't much that Logan can do about it.

With the fight coming up in about a week from now, Dillon Danis is starting to do a bit more in terms of media. He has been participating in interviews for about a week, and these interviews have brought up some interesting storylines. For instance, Danis spoke about his relationship with Joe Rogan, while on the FLAGRANT podcast, with Andrew Schulz. As Danis describes, he and Rogan like each other quite a bit. In fact, Rogan got Danis eight tickets to his show. However, there is one thing that has upset Danis as it pertains to Rogan.

Dillon Danis Explains

Essentially, Rogan has never had Danis on his podcast. Furthermore, it doesn't seem like an appearance will be in the cards, anytime soon. Danis did not explain why this is the case, however, that's just how things are right now. Perhaps if he beats Logan Paul, the tide will turn for him a little bit. “Me and Joe are really close, you know, and then he doesn’t have me on – that’s messed up,” Danis said. “He did give me eight tickets, front row, to his show at MSG though.”

