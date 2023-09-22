Dillon Danis Keeps Posting Nude Images Of Nina Agdal Despite Restraining Order

It seems that the law can't stop Dillon Danis. Despite a court order prohibiting the fighter from posting nude images of Nina Agdal, the fiancee of Logan Paul, Danis has continued to do so anyway. Danis began his daily routine of trolling and memeing with a nude image of Agdal posing on a beach. It's the first salacious image of Agdal that Danis has posted in a few days. His last such post was a casual underwear mirror selfie of Agdal that Danis posted on September 20.

Furthermore, Danis is claiming to be under attack on social media. On September 21, Danis claimed that his Instagram had been restricted. Danis himself claimed that this was linked to appearing on a livestream with Andrew Tate and Adin Ross. "Wow wtf if you go to my story I didn’t delete anything but everything with Tate is deleted and now I’m disabled this is actually nuts," Danis tweeted. He later followed this up with "The matrix is real," which is a reference to the conspiracy theory that humanity is living within a computer simulation.

Logan Paul Reveals Clip Of Dillon Danis "Incriminating" Himself

Dillon Danis during a press conference at the OVO Arena Wembley, London. Picture date: Tuesday August 22, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has some pretty big swings at Danis himself. Speaking on Instagram, Paul alleged that Danis had asked DAZN to make several notable cuts to their face-off interview. "He made them cut his stuttering and stumbling over his sentences, looking like a fucking idiot. He made them cut him lying about having some photo and multiple other lies. Most importantly, he made them cut him incriminating himself in a federal crime. I have the version, I have a little clip I've assembled and I'll put that out tomorrow. But I guess he was right, that shit was edited. But don't worry Dillon, the people are going to see it."

The following day, Paul posted a collection of the cut content from their interview. Most notably, the pair got into an argument as to whether Paul had tried to get the fight canceled and if Paul had sent Danis a cease-and-desist about the images he claimed to have of Agdal. "Even if you did [have pictures], which you don't. The fact that you are admitting on Twitter to distributing and sending an explicit image to people is already a crime in itself." Danis responded, calling Paul a "Karen" on social media.

